Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc.

Stock

DMO

Price as of:

$20.57 -0.25 -1.2%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
DMO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.58%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.80

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DMO DARS™ Rating

DMO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.57

Quote Time

Today's Volume

39,150

Open Price

$20.77

Day's Range

$20.52 - $20.77

Previous Close

$20.82

52 week low / high

$19.86 - $22.59

Percent off 52 week high

-8.94%

DMO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1500

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 23

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1500

2019-11-21

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Regular

$0.1500

2019-11-21

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-02

Regular

Trade DMO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DMO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DMO's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-20

$0.15

2020-01-23

$0.15

2019-12-19

$0.15

2019-11-21

$0.15

2019-10-17

$0.15

2019-09-19

$0.15

2019-08-22

$0.16

2019-07-18

$0.16

2019-06-20

$0.16

2019-05-23

$0.175

2019-04-17

$0.175

2019-03-21

$0.175

2019-02-14

$0.175

2019-01-17

$0.175

2018-12-28

$0.4841

2018-12-28

$0.2214

2018-12-20

$0.175

2018-11-21

$0.19

2018-10-18

$0.19

2018-09-20

$0.0626

2018-09-20

$0.1274

2018-08-23

$0.19

2018-07-19

$0.19

2018-06-21

$0.19

2018-05-24

$0.205

2018-04-19

$0.205

2018-03-22

$0.205

2018-02-15

$0.225

2018-01-18

$0.225

2017-12-28

$0.2665

2017-12-28

$0.1789

2017-12-21

$0.225

2017-11-22

$0.225

2017-10-19

$0.225

2017-09-21

$0.0766

2017-09-21

$0.1484

2017-08-23

$0.235

2017-07-19

$0.235

2017-06-21

$0.235

2017-05-17

$0.235

2017-04-19

$0.235

2017-03-22

$0.235

2017-02-15

$0.235

2017-01-18

$0.235

2016-12-21

$0.235

2016-11-16

$0.235

2016-10-19

$0.0482

2016-10-19

$0.0055

2016-10-19

$0.235

2016-09-21

$0.235

2016-08-17

$0.235

2016-07-20

$0.235

2016-06-15

$0.235

2016-05-18

$0.235

2016-04-20

$0.235

2016-03-16

$0.235

2016-02-17

$0.21

2016-01-20

$0.21

2015-12-28

$0.62342

2015-12-28

$0.02637

2015-12-16

$0.21

2015-11-18

$0.21

2015-10-21

$0.0229

2015-10-21

$0.3151

2015-10-21

$0.21

2015-09-16

$0.21

2015-08-19

$0.21

2015-07-22

$0.21

2015-06-17

$0.21

2015-05-20

$0.18

2015-04-15

$0.18

2015-03-18

$0.18

2015-02-18

$0.16

2015-01-21

$0.16

2014-12-29

$0.0528

2014-12-29

$1.1633

2014-12-17

$0.16

2014-11-19

$0.16

2014-10-22

$0.16

2014-09-17

$0.0401

2014-09-17

$0.034

2014-09-17

$0.0859

2014-08-20

$0.16

2014-07-16

$0.16

2014-06-18

$0.16

2014-05-21

$0.15

2014-04-15

$0.15

2014-03-19

$0.15

2014-02-19

$0.15

2014-01-22

$0.15

2013-12-27

$0.1225

2013-12-27

$0.4803

2013-12-27

$0.1591

2013-12-18

$0.15

2013-11-20

$0.15

2013-10-16

$0.15

2013-09-18

$0.15

2013-08-21

$0.15

2013-07-17

$0.15

2013-06-19

$1.1204

2013-06-19

$0.1668

2013-05-22

$0.15

2013-04-17

$0.15

2013-03-13

$0.15

2013-02-13

$0.15

2013-01-16

$0.15

2012-12-26

$0.9

2012-12-12

$0.15

2012-11-20

$0.15

2012-10-17

$0.15

2012-09-19

$0.0734

2012-09-19

$0.15

2012-09-19

$0.1042

2012-08-22

$0.15

2012-07-18

$0.15

2012-06-20

$0.15

2012-05-16

$0.15

2012-04-18

$0.15

2012-03-21

$0.15

2012-02-15

$0.15

2012-01-18

$0.15

2011-12-14

$0.15

2011-11-16

$0.15

2011-10-19

$0.15

2011-09-21

$0.15

2011-08-17

$0.14

2011-07-20

$0.14

2011-06-15

$0.14

2011-05-18

$0.14

2011-04-19

$0.14

2011-03-16

$0.14

2011-02-16

$0.14

2011-01-19

$0.14

2010-12-21

$0.14

2010-11-17

$0.14

2010-10-20

$0.14

2010-09-15

$0.14

2010-08-18

$0.14

2010-07-21

$0.14

2010-06-16

$0.14

2010-05-12

$0.14

DMO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DMO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DMO

Stock not rated.

DMO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-13.94%

-41.66%

0years

DMO

News
DMO

Research
DMO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DMO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DMO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1500

2019-11-21

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2019-11-21

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2019-11-21

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2019-08-20

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2019-08-20

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2019-08-20

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2019-05-21

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2019-05-21

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2019-05-21

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2019-02-20

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2019-02-20

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2019-02-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2214

2018-12-20

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.4841

2018-12-20

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2018-11-12

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2018-11-12

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2018-11-12

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2018-08-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2018-08-20

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1274

2018-08-20

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-01

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0626

2018-08-20

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2018-05-14

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2018-05-14

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2018-05-14

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2050

2018-02-15

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2050

2018-02-15

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2050

2018-02-15

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1789

2017-12-20

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2665

2017-12-20

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

2017-11-13

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

2017-11-13

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

2017-11-13

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

2017-08-14

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

2017-08-14

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1484

2017-08-14

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0766

2017-08-14

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2017-05-17

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2017-05-17

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2017-05-17

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2017-02-14

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2017-02-14

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2017-02-14

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2016-11-15

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2016-11-15

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2016-11-15

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2016-08-15

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2016-08-15

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0055

2016-08-15

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-10-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0482

2016-08-15

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-10-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2016-08-15

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2016-05-17

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2016-05-17

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2016-05-17

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2016-02-18

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2016-02-18

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2016-02-18

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0264

2015-12-17

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.6234

2015-12-17

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2015-11-16

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2015-11-16

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2015-11-16

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2015-08-17

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2015-08-17

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3151

2015-08-17

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0229

2015-08-17

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2015-08-17

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2015-05-20

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2015-05-20

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2015-05-20

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2015-02-18

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2015-02-18

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2015-02-18

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.1633

2014-12-18

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0528

2014-12-18

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2014-11-18

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2014-11-18

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2014-11-18

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2014-08-18

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2014-08-18

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2014-08-18

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2014-08-18

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0401

2014-08-18

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2014-05-20

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2014-05-20

2014-07-16

2014-07-18

2014-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2014-05-20

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2014-02-13

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2014-02-13

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2014-02-13

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1591

2013-12-16

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.4803

2013-12-16

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1225

2013-12-16

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2013-11-18

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2013-11-18

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2013-11-18

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2013-08-19

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2013-08-19

2013-10-16

2013-10-18

2013-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2013-08-19

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2013-05-21

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2013-05-21

2013-07-17

2013-07-19

2013-07-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1668

2013-05-21

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$1.1204

2013-05-21

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2013-02-19

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2013-02-19

2013-04-17

2013-04-19

2013-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2013-02-19

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.9000

2012-12-17

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-25

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2012-11-13

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2012-11-13

2013-01-16

2013-01-18

2013-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2012-11-13

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2012-08-13

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2012-08-13

2012-10-17

2012-10-19

2012-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1042

2012-08-13

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2012-08-13

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0734

2012-08-13

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2012-05-14

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2012-05-14

2012-07-18

2012-07-20

2012-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2012-05-14

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2012-02-13

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2012-02-13

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2012-02-13

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2011-11-14

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2011-11-14

2012-01-18

2012-01-20

2012-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2011-11-14

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2011-08-12

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2011-08-12

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2011-08-12

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2011-05-16

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2011-05-16

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2011-05-16

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2011-02-14

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2011-02-14

2011-04-19

2011-04-21

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2011-02-14

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2010-11-15

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2010-11-15

2011-01-19

2011-01-21

2011-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2010-11-15

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2010-08-16

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-11-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2010-08-16

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2010-08-16

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2010-04-23

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2010-04-23

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2010-04-23

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2010-04-23

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-21

Initial

Regular

Monthly

DMO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

X