Delek Group Ltd.

Stock

DLKGF

Price as of:

$141.75 +14.25 +11.18%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Delek Group Ltd. (DLKGF)

DLKGF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DLKGF DARS™ Rating

DLKGF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$141.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$141.75

Day's Range

$141.75 - $141.75

Previous Close

$127.5

52 week low / high

$127.5 - $192.75

Percent off 52 week high

-26.46%

DLKGF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DLKGF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DLKGF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DLKGF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DLKGF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-13

$2.7812

2019-04-11

$3.2643

2018-12-12

$3.3387

2018-10-02

$2.2871

2018-07-11

$2.7433

2018-05-10

$2.8077

2017-12-12

$2.8206

2017-09-12

$6.123

2017-06-13

$4.73

2017-04-20

$4.5461

2016-12-12

$4.3694

2016-09-12

$1.7722

2016-06-07

$1.739

2016-04-07

$2.2021

2015-12-07

$1.7261

2015-09-08

$2.6238

2015-06-04

$3.3277

2015-04-13

$3.2045

2014-12-14

$3.267

2014-09-15

$3.52

2014-04-08

$3.9192

2013-12-22

$1.6998

2013-09-12

$3.8517

2013-06-11

$3.5832

2013-04-10

$5.3081

2012-12-12

$1.5131

DLKGF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DLKGF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DLKGF

Stock not rated.

DLKGF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

DLKGF

News
DLKGF

Research
DLKGF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DLKGF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DLKGF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$2.7812

Unknown

2019-06-13

2019-06-13

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.2643

Unknown

2019-04-11

2019-04-11

2019-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.3387

Unknown

2018-12-12

2018-12-12

2018-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2871

Unknown

2018-10-02

2018-10-02

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.7433

Unknown

2018-07-11

2018-07-11

2018-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.8077

Unknown

2018-05-10

2018-05-10

2018-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.8206

Unknown

2017-12-12

2017-12-12

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.1230

Unknown

2017-09-12

2017-09-12

2017-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.7300

Unknown

2017-06-13

2017-06-13

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.5461

Unknown

2017-04-20

2017-04-20

2017-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.3694

Unknown

2016-12-12

2016-12-12

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7722

Unknown

2016-09-12

2016-09-12

2016-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7390

Unknown

2016-06-07

2016-06-07

2016-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2021

Unknown

2016-04-07

2016-04-07

2016-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7261

Unknown

2015-12-07

2015-12-07

2015-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.6238

Unknown

2015-09-08

2015-09-08

2015-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.3277

Unknown

2015-06-04

2015-06-04

2015-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.2045

Unknown

2015-04-13

2015-04-13

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.2670

Unknown

2014-12-14

2014-12-14

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.5200

Unknown

2014-09-15

2014-09-15

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.9192

Unknown

2014-04-08

2014-04-08

2014-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6998

Unknown

2013-12-22

2013-12-22

2014-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.8517

Unknown

2013-09-12

2013-09-12

2013-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.5832

Unknown

2013-06-11

2013-06-11

2013-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.3081

Unknown

2013-04-10

2013-04-10

2013-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5131

Unknown

2012-12-12

2012-12-12

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

DLKGF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

