Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

Stock

DIVO

Price as of:

$31.49 +0.07 +0.22%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

DIVO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.46%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.72

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DIVO DARS™ Rating

DIVO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,605

Open Price

$31.45

Day's Range

$31.39 - $31.49

Previous Close

$31.42

52 week low / high

$24.91 - $32.82

Percent off 52 week high

-4.05%

DIVO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DIVO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DIVO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DIVO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DIVO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.143

2019-10-30

$0.14002082

2019-09-27

$0.14043333

2019-08-29

$0.1365375

2019-07-30

$0.14080004

2019-06-27

$0.13896666

2019-05-30

$0.1329625

2019-04-29

$0.1360332

2019-03-28

$0.133375

2019-02-27

$0.13319166

2019-01-30

$0.12700416

2018-12-28

$0.11572917

2018-11-29

$0.13085416

2018-10-30

$0.12934167

2018-09-27

$0.125125

2018-08-30

$0.12391667

2018-07-30

$0.11522834

2018-06-28

$0.3349925

2018-03-28

$0.332055

2017-12-28

$0.34404

2017-09-28

$0.31560422

2017-06-28

$0.31125705

2017-03-29

$0.1392751

DIVO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DIVO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DIVO

Stock not rated.

DIVO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

21.94%

1years

DIVO

News
DIVO

Research
DIVO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DIVO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DIVO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1430

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2019-10-29

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1404

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1365

2019-08-28

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1408

2019-07-29

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1390

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1330

2019-05-29

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2019-04-26

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1334

2019-03-27

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1332

2019-02-26

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2019-01-29

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1157

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1309

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1293

2018-10-29

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1251

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1239

2018-08-29

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1152

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3350

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3321

2018-03-27

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3440

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3156

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3113

2017-06-27

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1393

2017-03-28

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-04

Initial

Regular

Quarter

DIVO

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X