Dimeco, Inc.

Stock

DIMC

Price as of:

$42.85 -0.05 -0.12%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Dimeco, Inc. (DIMC)

DIMC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.80%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get DIMC DARS™ Rating

DIMC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$42.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

825

Open Price

$42.85

Day's Range

$42.85 - $42.85

Previous Close

$42.9

52 week low / high

$40.0 - $44.5

Percent off 52 week high

-3.71%

DIMC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DIMC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DIMC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DIMC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-27

$0.3

2019-06-28

$0.3

2019-03-29

$0.3

2018-12-28

$0.3

2018-09-28

$0.28

2018-06-29

$0.28

2018-03-28

$0.28

2017-12-28

$0.28

2017-09-28

$0.26

2017-06-28

$0.25333333333333335

2017-03-29

$0.25333333333333335

2016-12-28

$0.25333333333333335

2016-09-28

$0.25333333333333335

2016-06-28

$0.25333333333333335

2016-03-29

$0.25333333333333335

2015-12-29

$0.25333333333333335

2015-09-28

$0.25333333333333335

2015-06-26

$0.25333333333333335

2015-03-27

$0.25333333333333335

2014-12-29

$0.25333333333333335

2014-09-26

$0.25333333333333335

2014-06-26

$0.25333333333333335

2014-03-27

$0.25333333333333335

2013-12-27

$0.25333333333333335

2013-09-26

$0.25333333333333335

2013-06-26

$0.25333333333333335

2013-04-04

$0.25333333333333335

2012-12-27

$0.25333333333333335

2012-09-26

$0.24

2012-06-27

$0.24

2012-03-28

$0.24

2011-12-28

$0.24

2011-09-28

$0.24

2011-06-28

$0.24

2011-03-29

$0.24

2010-12-29

$0.24

2010-09-28

$0.24

2010-06-28

$0.24

2010-03-29

$0.24

2009-12-29

$0.24

2009-09-28

$0.24

2009-06-26

$0.24

2009-03-27

$0.24

2008-12-29

$0.24

2008-09-26

$0.21333333333333335

2008-06-26

$0.21333333333333335

2008-03-27

$0.21333333333333335

2007-12-27

$0.21333333333333335

2007-09-26

$0.19333333333333333

2007-06-27

$0.19333333333333333

2007-03-28

$0.19333333333333333

2006-12-27

$0.19333333333333333

2006-09-27

$0.17333333333333334

2006-06-28

$0.17333333333333334

2006-03-29

$0.17333333333333334

2005-12-28

$0.17333333333333334

2005-09-28

$0.16666666666666666

2005-06-28

$0.16666666666666666

2005-03-29

$0.16666666666666666

2004-12-29

$0.16666666666666666

2004-09-28

$0.15333333333333332

2004-06-28

$0.15333333333333332

2004-03-29

$0.15333333333333332

2003-12-29

$0.15

2003-09-26

$0.14333333333333334

2003-06-26

$0.14333333333333334

2003-03-27

$0.14333333333333334

2002-12-27

$0.14333333333333334

2002-09-26

$0.13333333333333333

2002-06-26

$0.13333333333333333

2002-03-26

$0.13333333333333333

2001-12-27

$0.13333333333333333

2001-09-27

$0.11666666666666667

2001-06-27

$0.11666666666666667

2001-03-28

$0.11666666666666667

2000-12-27

$0.11666666666666667

2000-09-27

$0.1

2000-06-28

$0.1

2000-03-29

$0.1

1999-12-29

$0.1

1999-09-28

$0.08333333333333333

1999-06-28

$0.08333333333333333

1999-03-29

$0.08333333333333333

1998-12-29

$0.08333333333333333

1998-09-28

$0.08333333333333333

1998-06-26

$0.08333333333333333

1998-03-27

$0.06666666666666667

1997-12-29

$0.06666666666666667

1997-09-26

$0.06

1997-06-26

$0.06

1997-03-26

$0.06

1996-12-27

$0.06

1996-09-30

$0.04666666666666667

1996-06-26

$0.04666666666666667

1996-03-27

$0.04666666666666667

1996-01-09

$0.05

1995-09-27

$0.04666666666666667

1995-06-28

$0.043333333333333335

1995-03-31

$0.04

DIMC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DIMC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DIMC

Stock not rated.

DIMC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.80%

5.26%

2years

DIMC

DIMC

DIMC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DIMC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

DIMC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3000

2019-09-19

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-06-20

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-03-21

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-12-20

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-09-20

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-06-21

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-03-15

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-12-07

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-09-14

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2017-06-08

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2017-03-09

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2016-12-15

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2016-09-15

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2016-06-09

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2016-03-17

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2015-12-10

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2015-09-10

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2015-06-11

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2015-03-12

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2014-12-11

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2014-09-11

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2014-06-12

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2014-03-13

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

Unknown

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2013-09-12

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2013-06-13

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2013-03-28

2013-04-04

2013-04-08

2013-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2012-12-13

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-09-13

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-06-07

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-03-09

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-12-16

2011-12-28

2011-12-31

2012-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-09-09

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-06-14

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-03-10

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-12-16

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-09-16

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-06-10

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-03-11

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-12-10

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-09-10

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-06-11

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-03-12

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-12-11

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2133

2008-09-11

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2133

2008-06-12

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2133

2008-03-06

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2133

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2007-09-06

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2007-06-07

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2007-03-08

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2006-12-14

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

2006-09-07

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

2006-06-23

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

2006-03-16

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

2005-12-15

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2005-09-22

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2005-06-16

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2005-03-17

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2004-12-16

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2004-09-23

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2004-06-17

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2004-03-18

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-12-18

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

2003-09-18

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

2003-06-19

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

2003-03-20

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

2002-12-19

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2002-09-19

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2002-06-20

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2002-03-21

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2001-12-20

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2001-09-20

2001-09-27

2001-09-28

2001-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2001-06-21

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2001-03-15

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2000-12-07

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-09-14

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-05-25

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-03-02

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-12-02

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1999-09-02

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1999-06-10

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1999-03-04

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1998-12-03

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1998-09-10

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1998-06-04

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1998-03-05

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1997-12-04

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-09-04

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-06-12

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-03-13

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-12-05

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1996-09-12

1996-09-30

1996-09-30

1996-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1996-06-13

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1996-03-21

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-12-07

1996-01-09

1995-12-29

1996-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1995-09-07

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1995-06-08

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1995-03-16

1995-03-31

1995-03-31

1995-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

DIMC

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

