Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

Stock

DIAL

Price as of:

$20.83 +0.01 +0.05%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
DIAL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.79%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.58

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get DIAL DARS™ Rating

DIAL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.83

Quote Time

Today's Volume

45,024

Open Price

$20.81

Day's Range

$20.79 - $20.83

Previous Close

$20.82

52 week low / high

$18.1 - $21.0

Percent off 52 week high

-0.81%

DIAL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DIAL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DIAL's Upcoming Dividend

Click here to learn more.

* Length of trade is estimated using the

DIAL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DIAL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.04847

2019-11-01

$0.05605

2019-10-01

$0.05086

2019-09-03

$0.05617

2019-08-01

$0.06976

2019-07-01

$0.05657

2019-06-03

$0.05894

2019-05-01

$0.0548

2019-04-01

$0.06184

2019-03-01

$0.05573

2019-02-01

$0.0667

2018-12-26

$0.05784

2018-12-03

$0.05652

2018-11-01

$0.06405

2018-10-01

$0.0586

2018-09-04

$0.05498

2018-08-01

$0.06165

2018-07-02

$0.05683

2018-06-01

$0.05731

2018-05-01

$0.05556

2018-04-02

$0.04352

2018-03-01

$0.05201

2018-02-01

$0.05384

2017-12-26

$0.05845

2017-12-01

$0.07152

DIAL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DIAL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DIAL

Stock not rated.

DIAL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-13.54%

1years

DIAL

DIAL

DIAL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DIAL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

DIAL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0485

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0561

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0509

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0698

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0589

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0557

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0578

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0641

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0586

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0617

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0568

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0573

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0538

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Initial

Regular

Monthly

DIAL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X