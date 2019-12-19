Best Dividend Stocks
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Shs Ben Int

Stock

DHF

Price as of:

$3.08 +0.01 +0.33%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Shs Ben Int (DHF)

DHF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.40%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.26

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DHF DARS™ Rating

DHF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$3.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

160,731

Open Price

$3.08

Day's Range

$3.07 - $3.08

Previous Close

$3.07

52 week low / high

$2.55 - $3.15

Percent off 52 week high

-2.22%

DHF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0215

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 26

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0215

2019-12-12

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-13

Regular

DHF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DHF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-26

$0.0215

2019-12-06

$0.0215

2019-11-07

$0.0215

2019-10-08

$0.0215

2019-09-09

$0.0215

2019-08-07

$0.0215

2019-07-09

$0.0215

2019-06-07

$0.0215

2019-05-07

$0.0215

2019-04-09

$0.0235

2019-03-14

$0.0235

2019-02-06

$0.0235

2018-12-27

$0.0235

2018-12-04

$0.0235

2018-11-05

$0.0235

2018-10-09

$0.0235

2018-09-11

$0.0235

2018-08-09

$0.0235

2018-07-11

$0.0235

2018-06-06

$0.0235

2018-05-07

$0.0235

2018-04-10

$0.0235

2018-03-14

$0.0235

2018-02-06

$0.0235

2017-12-28

$0.0235

2017-12-05

$0.0235

2017-11-07

$0.0235

2017-10-11

$0.0235

2017-09-11

$0.0235

2017-08-07

$0.0235

2017-07-10

$0.0265

2017-06-07

$0.0265

2017-05-08

$0.0265

2017-04-11

$0.0265

2017-03-10

$0.0265

2017-02-06

$0.0265

2016-12-28

$0.0265

2016-12-02

$0.0265

2016-11-04

$0.0265

2016-10-12

$0.0265

2016-09-12

$0.0265

2016-08-09

$0.0265

2016-07-11

$0.0265

2016-06-08

$0.0265

2016-05-10

$0.029

2016-04-11

$0.029

2016-03-09

$0.029

2016-02-08

$0.029

2015-12-28

$0.029

2015-12-09

$0.029

2015-11-06

$0.029

2015-10-13

$0.029

2015-09-10

$0.029

2015-08-11

$0.029

2015-07-13

$0.029

2015-06-09

$0.029

2015-05-08

$0.029

2015-04-08

$0.029

2015-03-11

$0.029

2015-02-06

$0.029

2014-12-26

$0.029

2014-12-05

$0.029

2014-11-06

$0.029

2014-10-08

$0.029

2014-09-09

$0.029

2014-08-06

$0.029

2014-07-10

$0.032

2014-06-10

$0.032

2014-05-09

$0.032

2014-04-09

$0.032

2014-03-10

$0.032

2014-02-05

$0.032

2013-12-26

$0.032

2013-12-10

$0.032

2013-11-12

$0.032

2013-10-09

$0.032

2013-09-10

$0.032

2013-08-07

$0.032

2013-07-10

$0.035

2013-06-11

$0.035

2013-05-10

$0.035

2013-04-10

$0.035

2013-03-11

$0.035

2013-02-06

$0.035

2012-12-26

$0.035

2012-12-10

$0.035

2012-11-13

$0.035

2012-10-10

$0.035

2012-09-10

$0.035

2012-08-07

$0.035

2012-07-11

$0.04

2012-06-11

$0.04

2012-05-09

$0.04

2012-04-09

$0.04

2012-03-12

$0.04

2012-02-07

$0.04

2011-12-27

$0.04

2011-12-06

$0.04

2011-11-08

$0.043

2011-10-12

$0.043

2011-09-12

$0.043

2011-08-09

$0.043

2011-07-12

$0.043

2011-06-10

$0.043

2011-05-10

$0.043

2011-04-08

$0.043

2011-03-10

$0.043

2011-02-07

$0.043

2010-12-28

$0.043

2010-12-09

$0.043

2010-11-08

$0.043

2010-10-12

$0.043

2010-09-10

$0.043

2010-08-11

$0.043

2010-07-12

$0.043

2010-06-09

$0.043

2010-05-10

$0.043

2010-04-07

$0.043

2010-03-10

$0.035

2010-02-05

$0.035

2009-12-28

$0.035

2009-12-07

$0.035

2009-11-09

$0.035

2009-10-09

$0.03

2009-09-09

$0.03

2009-08-10

$0.03

2009-07-10

$0.03

2009-06-09

$0.03

2009-05-11

$0.03

2009-04-09

$0.03

2009-03-10

$0.03

2009-02-06

$0.03

2008-12-24

$0.03

2008-12-09

$0.03

2008-11-06

$0.03

2008-10-09

$0.03

2008-09-09

$0.03

2008-08-05

$0.03

2008-07-11

$0.0285

2008-06-10

$0.0285

2008-05-09

$0.0285

2008-04-09

$0.0285

2008-03-11

$0.0285

2008-02-05

$0.0285

2007-12-26

$0.0285

2007-12-10

$0.0285

2007-11-08

$0.0285

2007-10-11

$0.0285

2007-09-11

$0.0285

2007-08-10

$0.0285

2007-07-11

$0.0285

2007-06-08

$0.0285

2007-05-08

$0.0285

2007-04-09

$0.0285

2007-03-08

$0.0285

2007-02-06

$0.0285

2006-12-26

$0.0285

2006-12-08

$0.0325

2006-11-07

$0.0325

2006-10-11

$0.0325

2006-09-11

$0.0325

2006-08-08

$0.0325

2006-07-11

$0.0325

2006-06-07

$0.0325

2006-05-08

$0.0325

2006-04-10

$0.0325

2006-03-08

$0.0325

2006-02-06

$0.0325

2005-12-22

$0.0325

2005-12-06

$0.0325

2005-11-07

$0.0325

2005-10-11

$0.0325

2005-09-09

$0.0325

2005-08-08

$0.0325

2005-07-11

$0.0325

2005-06-07

$0.0325

2005-05-10

$0.04

2005-04-11

$0.04

2005-03-08

$0.04

2005-02-07

$0.04

2004-12-28

$0.04

2004-12-06

$0.04

2004-11-05

$0.04

2004-10-07

$0.04

2004-09-08

$0.04

2004-08-09

$0.04

2004-07-09

$0.04

2004-06-08

$0.04

2004-05-03

$0.04

2004-04-07

$0.04875

2004-03-08

$0.04875

2004-02-10

$0.04875

2003-12-26

$0.04875

2003-12-05

$0.04875

2003-11-07

$0.04875

2003-10-06

$0.04875

2003-09-08

$0.04875

2003-08-05

$0.04875

2003-07-08

$0.04875

2003-06-06

$0.04875

2003-05-06

$0.04875

2003-04-07

$0.062

2003-03-07

$0.062

2003-02-07

$0.062

2002-12-26

$0.062

2002-12-04

$0.062

2002-11-06

$0.062

2002-10-08

$0.062

2002-09-06

$0.062

2002-08-08

$0.062

2002-07-09

$0.062

2002-06-10

$0.062

2002-05-09

$0.062

2002-04-08

$0.062

2002-03-07

$0.0752

2002-02-07

$0.0752

2001-12-21

$0.0752

2001-12-03

$0.0752

2001-11-07

$0.0752

2001-10-04

$0.0752

2001-09-11

$0.0752

2001-08-08

$0.0752

2001-07-10

$0.0752

2001-06-12

$0.0752

2001-05-10

$0.0752

2001-04-09

$0.0752

2001-03-12

$0.0958

2001-02-09

$0.0958

2000-12-21

$0.0958

2000-12-01

$0.0958

2000-11-06

$0.0958

2000-10-05

$0.0958

2000-09-12

$0.1167

2000-08-09

$0.1167

2000-07-12

$0.1167

2000-06-12

$0.1167

2000-05-10

$0.1167

2000-04-11

$0.1167

2000-03-10

$0.1167

2000-02-08

$0.1167

1999-12-21

$0.1275

1999-12-01

$0.1275

1999-11-04

$0.1275

1999-10-12

$0.1275

1999-09-13

$0.1275

1999-08-11

$0.1275

1999-07-13

$0.12

1999-06-10

$0.12

1999-05-04

$0.12

1999-04-13

$0.12

1999-03-10

$0.12

1999-02-09

$0.12

1998-12-24

$0.12

1998-12-03

$0.12

1998-11-05

$0.12

1998-10-09

$0.12

1998-09-11

$0.12

1998-08-12

$0.12

1998-07-13

$0.12

DHF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DHF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DHF

Stock not rated.

DHF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-7.69%

-8.51%

0years

DHF

News
DHF

Research
DHF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DHF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

DHF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0215

2019-12-12

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0215

2019-11-22

2019-12-06

2019-12-09

2019-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0215

2019-10-25

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0215

2019-09-25

2019-10-08

2019-10-09

2019-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0215

2019-08-26

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0215

2019-07-25

2019-08-07

2019-08-08

2019-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0215

2019-06-25

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0215

2019-05-24

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0215

2019-04-24

2019-05-07

2019-05-08

2019-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2019-03-27

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2019-02-27

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2019-01-24

2019-02-06

2019-02-07

2019-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2018-12-13

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2018-11-20

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2018-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2018-10-23

2018-11-05

2018-11-06

2018-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2018-09-25

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2018-08-28

2018-09-11

2018-09-12

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2018-07-27

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2018-06-27

2018-07-11

2018-07-12

2018-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2018-05-23

2018-06-06

2018-06-07

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2018-04-24

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2018-03-27

2018-04-10

2018-04-11

2018-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2018-02-28

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2018-01-24

2018-02-06

2018-02-07

2018-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2017-12-14

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2017-11-21

2017-12-05

2017-12-06

2017-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2017-10-25

2017-11-07

2017-11-08

2017-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2017-09-27

2017-10-11

2017-10-12

2017-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2017-08-28

2017-09-11

2017-09-12

2017-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2017-07-26

2017-08-07

2017-08-09

2017-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-06-27

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

2017-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-05-25

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-04-26

2017-05-08

2017-05-10

2017-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-03-30

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-02-28

2017-03-10

2017-03-14

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-01-25

2017-02-06

2017-02-08

2017-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-12-15

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-11-21

2016-12-02

2016-12-06

2016-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-10-25

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

2016-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-09-29

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-08-30

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-07-28

2016-08-09

2016-08-11

2016-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-06-27

2016-07-11

2016-07-13

2016-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-05-25

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2016-04-28

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2016-03-29

2016-04-11

2016-04-13

2016-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2016-02-26

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2016-01-27

2016-02-08

2016-02-10

2016-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-12-14

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-11-24

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-10-27

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-09-29

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-08-28

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-07-30

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-06-29

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-05-28

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-04-28

2015-05-08

2015-05-12

2015-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-03-26

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-02-26

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-01-27

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2014-12-15

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2014-11-24

2014-12-05

2014-12-09

2014-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2014-10-27

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2014-09-26

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2014-08-27

2014-09-09

2014-09-11

2014-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2014-07-23

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2014-06-27

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2014-05-29

2014-06-10

2014-06-12

2014-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2014-04-29

2014-05-09

2014-05-13

2014-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2014-03-27

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2014-02-26

2014-03-10

2014-03-12

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2014-01-23

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2013-12-13

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2013-11-26

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2013-10-29

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2013-09-27

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2013-08-28

2013-09-10

2013-09-12

2013-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2013-07-24

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-06-26

2013-07-10

2013-07-12

2013-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-05-30

2013-06-11

2013-06-13

2013-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-04-29

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

2013-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-03-27

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-02-27

2013-03-11

2013-03-13

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-01-24

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-12-13

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-11-27

2012-12-10

2012-12-12

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-10-31

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-09-27

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-08-28

2012-09-10

2012-09-12

2012-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-07-25

2012-08-07

2012-08-09

2012-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-06-28

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-05-30

2012-06-11

2012-06-13

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-04-26

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-03-27

2012-04-09

2012-04-11

2012-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-02-27

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-01-26

2012-02-07

2012-02-09

2012-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2011-12-14

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2012-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2011-11-22

2011-12-06

2011-12-08

2011-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2011-10-27

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2011-09-29

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2011-08-30

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2011-07-27

2011-08-09

2011-08-11

2011-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2011-06-29

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2011-05-31

2011-06-10

2011-06-14

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2011-04-28

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2011-03-29

2011-04-08

2011-04-12

2011-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2011-02-28

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2011-01-26

2011-02-07

2011-02-09

2011-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2010-12-15

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2010-11-29

2010-12-09

2010-12-13

2010-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2010-10-27

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2010-09-29

2010-10-12

2010-10-14

2010-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2010-08-30

2010-09-10

2010-09-14

2010-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2010-07-29

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2010-06-29

2010-07-12

2010-07-14

2010-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2010-05-27

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2010-04-28

2010-05-10

2010-05-12

2010-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2010-03-23

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-02-25

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-01-26

2010-02-05

2010-02-09

2010-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2009-12-15

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

2010-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2009-11-24

2009-12-07

2009-12-09

2009-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2009-10-28

2009-11-09

2009-11-12

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2009-09-29

2009-10-09

2009-10-14

2009-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2009-08-27

2009-09-09

2009-09-11

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2009-07-29

2009-08-10

2009-08-12

2009-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2009-06-29

2009-07-10

2009-07-14

2009-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2009-05-27

2009-06-09

2009-06-11

2009-06-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2009-04-29

2009-05-11

2009-05-13

2009-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2009-03-30

2009-04-09

2009-04-14

2009-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2009-02-26

2009-03-10

2009-03-12

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2009-01-27

2009-02-06

2009-02-10

2009-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2008-12-12

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2009-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2008-11-25

2008-12-09

2008-12-11

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2008-10-27

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2008-09-29

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2008-08-27

2008-09-09

2008-09-11

2008-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2008-07-23

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

2008-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2008-06-27

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2008-05-29

2008-06-10

2008-06-12

2008-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2008-04-29

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2008-03-27

2008-04-09

2008-04-11

2008-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2008-02-27

2008-03-11

2008-03-13

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2008-01-24

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

2008-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2007-12-13

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2007-11-28

2007-12-10

2007-12-12

2007-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2007-10-30

2007-11-08

2007-11-13

2007-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2007-09-28

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2007-08-29

2007-09-11

2007-09-13

2007-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2007-07-30

2007-08-10

2007-08-14

2007-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2007-06-27

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2007-05-29

2007-06-08

2007-06-12

2007-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2007-04-26

2007-05-08

2007-05-10

2007-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2007-03-27

2007-04-09

2007-04-11

2007-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2007-02-26

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2007-01-25

2007-02-06

2007-02-08

2007-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2006-12-13

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

2007-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2006-11-28

2006-12-08

2006-12-12

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2006-10-26

2006-11-07

2006-11-09

2006-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2006-09-28

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2006-08-29

2006-09-11

2006-09-13

2006-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2006-07-27

2006-08-08

2006-08-10

2006-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2006-06-28

2006-07-11

2006-07-13

2006-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2006-05-25

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2006-04-26

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2006-03-29

2006-04-10

2006-04-12

2006-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2006-02-24

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2006-01-25

2006-02-06

2006-02-08

2006-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2005-12-12

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2006-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2005-11-23

2005-12-06

2005-12-08

2005-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2005-10-26

2005-11-07

2005-11-09

2005-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2005-09-28

2005-10-11

2005-10-13

2005-10-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2005-08-29

2005-09-09

2005-09-13

2005-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2005-07-27

2005-08-08

2005-08-10

2005-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2005-06-28

2005-07-11

2005-07-13

2005-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2005-05-25

2005-06-07

2005-06-09

2005-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2005-04-28

2005-05-10

2005-05-12

2005-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2005-03-30

2005-04-11

2005-04-13

2005-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2005-02-24

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2005-01-26

2005-02-07

2005-02-09

2005-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-12-15

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-11-23

2004-12-06

2004-12-08

2004-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-10-26

2004-11-05

2004-11-09

2004-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-09-27

2004-10-07

2004-10-12

2004-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-08-26

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-07-28

2004-08-09

2004-08-11

2004-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-06-28

2004-07-09

2004-07-13

2004-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-05-26

2004-06-08

2004-06-10

2004-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-04-21

2004-05-03

2004-05-05

2004-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2004-03-29

2004-04-07

2004-04-12

2004-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2004-02-25

2004-03-08

2004-03-10

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2004-01-29

2004-02-10

2004-02-12

2004-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2003-12-16

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2003-11-25

2003-12-05

2003-12-09

2003-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2003-10-28

2003-11-07

2003-11-11

2003-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2003-09-24

2003-10-06

2003-10-08

2003-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2003-08-26

2003-09-08

2003-09-10

2003-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2003-07-24

2003-08-05

2003-08-07

2003-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2003-06-25

2003-07-08

2003-07-10

2003-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2003-05-27

2003-06-06

2003-06-10

2003-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2003-04-24

2003-05-06

2003-05-08

2003-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2003-03-26

2003-04-07

2003-04-09

2003-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2003-02-25

2003-03-07

2003-03-11

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2003-01-28

2003-02-07

2003-02-11

2003-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2002-12-16

2002-12-26

2002-12-30

2003-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2002-11-22

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2002-10-25

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2002-09-26

2002-10-08

2002-10-10

2002-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2002-08-26

2002-09-06

2002-09-10

2002-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2002-07-29

2002-08-08

2002-08-12

2002-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2002-06-26

2002-07-09

2002-07-11

2002-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2002-05-29

2002-06-10

2002-06-12

2002-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2002-04-29

2002-05-09

2002-05-13

2002-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2002-03-26

2002-04-08

2002-04-10

2002-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2002-02-25

2002-03-07

2002-03-11

2002-03-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2002-01-28

2002-02-07

2002-02-11

2002-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2001-12-14

2001-12-21

2001-12-26

2002-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2001-11-21

2001-12-03

2001-12-05

2001-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2001-10-26

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2001-09-25

2001-10-04

2001-10-09

2001-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2001-08-29

2001-09-11

2001-09-13

2001-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2001-07-27

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2001-06-27

2001-07-10

2001-07-12

2001-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2001-05-31

2001-06-12

2001-06-14

2001-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2001-04-30

2001-05-10

2001-05-14

2001-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2001-03-28

2001-04-09

2001-04-11

2001-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2001-02-28

2001-03-12

2001-03-14

2001-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2001-01-30

2001-02-09

2001-02-13

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2000-12-29

2000-12-21

2000-12-26

2001-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2000-11-21

2000-12-01

2000-12-05

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2000-10-27

2000-11-06

2000-11-08

2000-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2000-09-26

2000-10-05

2000-10-10

2000-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2000-08-30

2000-09-12

2000-09-14

2000-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2000-07-28

2000-08-09

2000-08-11

2000-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2000-06-29

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2000-05-31

2000-06-12

2000-06-14

2000-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2000-04-28

2000-05-10

2000-05-12

2000-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2000-03-30

2000-04-11

2000-04-13

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2000-02-29

2000-03-10

2000-03-14

2000-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2000-01-27

2000-02-08

2000-02-10

2000-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1275

1999-12-10

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1275

1999-11-18

1999-12-01

1999-12-03

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1275

1999-10-27

1999-11-04

1999-11-08

1999-11-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1275

1999-09-30

1999-10-12

1999-10-14

1999-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1275

1999-08-31

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1275

1999-07-29

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

1999-06-30

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

1999-05-28

1999-06-10

1999-06-14

1999-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

1999-04-23

1999-05-04

1999-05-06

1999-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

1999-03-31

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

1999-02-26

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

1999-03-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

1999-01-28

1999-02-09

1999-02-11

1999-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

1998-12-11

1998-12-24

1998-12-29

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

1998-11-23

1998-12-03

1998-12-07

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

1998-10-30

1998-11-05

1998-11-09

1998-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

1998-09-30

1998-10-09

1998-10-14

1998-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

1998-08-31

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

1998-07-31

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

1998-06-30

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

DHF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

