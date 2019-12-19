Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR Global Dow ETF

Stock

DGT

Price as of:

$89.71 +0.09 +0.1%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR Global Dow ETF (DGT)

DGT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.15%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.83

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DGT DARS™ Rating

DGT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$89.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,589

Open Price

$89.45

Day's Range

$88.98 - $89.89

Previous Close

$89.62

52 week low / high

$71.64 - $89.89

Percent off 52 week high

-0.20%

DGT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DGT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DGT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DGT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DGT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.706281

2019-06-24

$0.877071

2019-03-18

$0.4127

2018-12-24

$0.434295

2018-09-24

$0.395409

2018-06-18

$0.783653

2018-03-19

$0.27545

2017-12-15

$0.372826

2017-09-15

$0.344314

2017-06-16

$0.685764

2017-03-17

$0.25033

2016-12-16

$0.31542

2016-09-16

$0.373168

2016-06-17

$0.669978

2016-03-18

$0.259683

2015-12-18

$0.353629

2015-09-18

$0.309809

2015-06-19

$0.638011

2015-03-20

$0.232623

2014-12-19

$0.394236

2014-09-19

$0.30129

2014-06-20

$0.776009

2014-03-21

$0.376346

2013-12-20

$0.426436

2013-09-20

$0.192103

2013-06-21

$0.684318

2013-03-15

$0.206683

2012-12-21

$0.322707

2012-09-21

$0.223767

2012-06-15

$0.600855

2012-03-16

$0.182584

2011-12-16

$0.161155

2011-09-16

$0.240915

2011-06-17

$0.571733

2011-03-18

$0.348476

2010-12-17

$0.266274

2010-09-17

$0.223729

2010-06-18

$0.468175

2010-03-19

$0.308262

2009-12-18

$0.385269

2009-09-18

$0.266098717

2009-06-19

$0.491448362

2009-03-20

$0.322599514

2008-12-19

$0.419967

2008-09-19

$0.364833

2008-06-20

$0.667678

2008-03-20

$0.498713

2007-12-21

$0.372839

2007-09-21

$0.423407

DGT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DGT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DGT

Stock not rated.

DGT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

20.41%

49.57%

3years

DGT

News
DGT

Research
DGT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DGT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DGT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7063

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8771

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4127

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4343

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3954

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7837

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2755

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3728

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3443

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6858

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2503

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3154

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3732

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2597

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3536

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3098

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6380

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2326

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3942

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3013

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7760

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3763

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4264

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1921

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6843

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3227

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2238

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6009

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1826

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1612

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2409

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5717

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3485

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2663

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2237

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4682

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3083

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3853

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2661

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4914

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3226

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3648

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6677

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4987

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3728

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4234

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

DGT

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X