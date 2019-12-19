Best Dividend Stocks
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund

Stock

DGRS

Price as of:

$37.93 -0.06 -0.16%

Industry

Other

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

DGRS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.84%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.08

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DGRS DARS™ Rating

DGRS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$37.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,133

Open Price

$37.87

Day's Range

$37.85 - $37.93

Previous Close

$37.99

52 week low / high

$29.4 - $38.04

Percent off 52 week high

-0.29%

DGRS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DGRS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DGRS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DGRS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-25

$0.09

2019-10-22

$0.035

2019-09-24

$0.085

2019-08-27

$0.07

2019-07-23

$0.04

2019-06-24

$0.1

2019-05-28

$0.07

2019-04-23

$0.055

2019-03-26

$0.195

2019-02-19

$0.02

2019-01-22

$0.015

2018-12-24

$0.15797

2018-11-20

$0.02

2018-10-23

$0.1

2018-09-25

$0.0935

2018-08-21

$0.04

2018-07-24

$0.08

2018-06-25

$0.09

2018-05-22

$0.025

2018-04-24

$0.015

2018-03-20

$0.16

2018-02-20

$0.01

2018-01-23

$0.03

2017-12-26

$0.16969

2017-11-21

$0.02

2017-10-24

$0.045

2017-09-26

$0.105

2017-08-21

$0.03

2017-07-24

$0.05

2017-06-26

$0.1

2017-05-22

$0.03

2017-04-24

$0.02

2017-03-27

$0.075

2017-02-17

$0.015

2017-01-23

$0.02

2016-12-23

$0.13102

2016-11-21

$0.025

2016-10-24

$0.04

2016-09-26

$0.075

2016-08-22

$0.015

2016-07-25

$0.075

2016-06-20

$0.07

2016-05-23

$0.035

2016-04-25

$0.08

2016-03-21

$0.04

2016-02-22

$0.02

2016-01-25

$0.014

2015-12-21

$0.15066

2015-11-23

$0.035

2015-10-26

$0.04

2015-09-21

$0.07

2015-08-24

$0.03

2015-07-27

$0.05

2015-06-22

$0.07

2015-05-22

$0.04

2015-04-20

$0.04

2015-03-23

$0.1

2015-02-23

$0.025

2015-01-26

$0.02494

2014-12-29

$0.03295

2014-12-19

$0.08572

2014-12-19

$0.00148

2014-11-21

$0.07

2014-10-27

$0.04

2014-09-22

$0.05

2014-08-25

$0.05

2014-07-21

$0.05

2014-06-23

$0.05

2014-05-23

$0.035

2014-04-21

$0.035

2014-03-24

$0.035

2014-02-24

$0.035

2014-01-27

$0.035

2013-12-24

$0.04206

2013-11-22

$0.025

2013-10-21

$0.025

2013-09-23

$0.025

2013-08-26

$0.025

DGRS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DGRS

Stock not rated.

DGRS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

20.32%

31.47%

2years

DGRS

News
DGRS

Research
DGRS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DGRS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

DGRS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0900

2019-11-22

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-23

2019-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2019-08-26

2019-08-27

2019-08-28

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-05-29

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-24

2019-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1950

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1580

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0935

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-25

2018-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-25

2018-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1697

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-25

2017-10-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2017-08-18

2017-08-21

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-07-21

2017-07-24

2017-07-26

2017-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2017-05-19

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2017-04-21

2017-04-24

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2017-02-16

2017-02-17

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2017-01-20

2017-01-23

2017-01-25

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1310

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2016-11-18

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2016-10-21

2016-10-24

2016-10-26

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2016-08-19

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-07-22

2016-07-25

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2016-05-20

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2016-04-22

2016-04-25

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2016-02-19

2016-02-22

2016-02-24

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2016-01-22

2016-01-25

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1507

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-11-20

2015-11-23

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-10-23

2015-10-26

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2015-08-21

2015-08-24

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-07-24

2015-07-27

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-05-21

2015-05-22

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-04-17

2015-04-20

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

Unknown

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

Unknown

2015-02-23

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0249

Unknown

2015-01-26

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0015

2014-12-19

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0857

2014-12-19

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

Unknown

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

Unknown

2014-10-27

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2014-08-25

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2014-07-21

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

Unknown

2014-05-23

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

Unknown

2014-04-21

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

Unknown

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

Unknown

2014-02-24

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

Unknown

2014-01-27

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0421

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

Unknown

2013-11-22

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

Unknown

2013-10-21

2013-10-23

2013-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

Unknown

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

Unknown

2013-08-26

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

DGRS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X