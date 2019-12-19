Best Dividend Stocks
Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. - ADR

Stock

DFIHY

Price as of:

$28.69 +0.2 +0.7%

Industry

Other

DFIHY

Stock Dividend Data

2.01%

Average Yield: N/A

$0.57

Paid Semi Annually

0.00%

EPS $0.00

0 yrs

Get DFIHY DARS™ Rating

DFIHY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$28.69

Quote Time

Today's Volume

355

Open Price

$28.69

Day's Range

$28.69 - $28.69

Previous Close

$28.49

52 week low / high

$28.04 - $46.88

Percent off 52 week high

-38.80%

DFIHY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DFIHY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DFIHY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DFIHY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-21

$0.286

2019-03-13

$0.675

2018-08-15

$0.286

2018-03-21

$0.675

2017-08-22

$0.286

2017-03-14

$0.675

2016-08-16

$0.286

2016-03-15

$0.625

2015-08-18

$0.286

2015-03-17

$0.775

2014-08-19

$0.292

2014-03-18

$0.775

2013-08-20

$0.292

2013-03-19

$0.775

2012-08-14

$0.292

2012-03-13

$0.7

2011-08-16

$0.27

2011-03-15

$0.6

2010-08-17

$0.23

2010-03-16

$0.555

2009-08-25

$0.208

2009-03-17

$0.48

2008-08-19

$0.183

2008-03-17

$0.405

2007-03-20

$0.32

2006-08-16

$0.118

2006-03-15

$0.29

DFIHY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DFIHY

Stock not rated.

DFIHY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-14.37%

-40.48%

0years

DFIHY

News
DFIHY

Research
DFIHY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DFIHY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

DFIHY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2860

Unknown

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-10-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6750

Unknown

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

2019-05-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2860

Unknown

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6750

Unknown

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-05-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2860

Unknown

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-10-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6750

Unknown

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2860

Unknown

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-10-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6250

Unknown

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2860

Unknown

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7750

Unknown

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-05-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2920

Unknown

2014-08-19

2014-08-21

2014-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7750

Unknown

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2920

Unknown

2013-08-20

2013-08-22

2013-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7750

Unknown

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2920

Unknown

2012-08-14

2012-08-16

2012-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7000

Unknown

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-05-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2700

Unknown

2011-08-16

2011-08-18

2011-10-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6000

Unknown

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-05-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2300

Unknown

2010-08-17

2010-08-19

2010-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5550

Unknown

2010-03-16

2010-03-18

2010-05-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2080

Unknown

2009-08-25

2009-08-27

2009-10-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4800

Unknown

2009-03-17

2009-03-19

2009-05-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1830

Unknown

2008-08-19

2008-08-21

2008-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4050

Unknown

2008-03-17

2008-03-19

2008-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3200

Unknown

2007-03-20

2007-03-22

2007-05-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1180

Unknown

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2900

Unknown

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

DFIHY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

