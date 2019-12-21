Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Deutsche X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF

Stock

DEUS

Price as of:

$36.39 +0.24 +0.66%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Deutsche X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS)

DEUS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.89%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DEUS DARS™ Rating

DEUS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$36.39

Quote Time

Today's Volume

49,100

Open Price

$36.3

Day's Range

$36.3 - $36.4

Previous Close

$36.15

52 week low / high

$27.09 - $36.4

Percent off 52 week high

-0.03%

DEUS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DEUS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DEUS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DEUS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DEUS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.17109

2019-06-28

$0.16663

2019-03-15

$0.08862

2018-12-19

$0.15046

2018-09-26

$0.12707

2018-06-27

$0.14587

2018-03-21

$0.08369

2017-12-19

$0.1615

2017-09-21

$0.1089

2017-06-21

$0.10593

2017-03-22

$0.04299

2016-12-21

$0.38122

2016-09-21

$0.12141

2016-06-21

$0.06064

2016-03-22

$0.18036

DEUS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DEUS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DEUS

Stock not rated.

DEUS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.73%

34.96%

1years

DEUS

News
DEUS

Research
DEUS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DEUS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DEUS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1711

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1666

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0886

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1505

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1271

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1459

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

2018-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0837

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1615

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1089

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1059

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0430

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3812

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1214

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0606

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1804

2016-03-21

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

2016-03-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

DEUS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X