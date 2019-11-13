Best Dividend Stocks
DBX ETF Trust - Xtrackers FTSE Emerging Comprehensive Factor ETF

Stock

DEMG

Price as of:

$23.86 -0.64 -2.61%

Industry

Other

DBX ETF Trust - Xtrackers FTSE Emerging Comprehensive Factor ETF(DEMG) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for DBX ETF Trust - Xtrackers FTSE Emerging Comprehensive Factor ETF by scrolling below.
DBX ETF Trust - Xtrackers FTSE Emerging Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEMG)

DEMG

Stock Dividend Data

7.01%

Average Yield: N/A

$1.67

Paid Quarterly

0.00%

EPS $0.00

0 yrs

DEMG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

800

Open Price

$23.75

Day's Range

$23.75 - $23.86

Previous Close

$24.5

52 week low / high

$22.45 - $25.44

Percent off 52 week high

-6.21%

DEMG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DEMG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DEMG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DEMG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.41832

2019-06-28

$0.32958

2019-03-15

$0.18842

2018-12-07

$0.3237

2018-12-07

$0.11797

2018-09-26

$0.32433

2018-06-27

$0.27246

2018-03-21

$0.07349

2017-12-19

$0.21726

2017-12-08

$0.01119

2017-12-08

$0.75677

2017-09-21

$0.44784

2017-06-21

$0.2046

2016-12-21

$0.10231

2016-12-09

$0.17533

2016-09-21

$0.30115

2016-06-21

$0.05652

DEMG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DEMG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DEMG

Stock not rated.

DEMG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

38.10%

50.48%

0years

DEMG

DEMG

DEMG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DEMG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

DEMG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4183

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3296

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1884

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1180

2018-12-06

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2018-12-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3237

2018-12-06

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2018-12-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3243

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

2018-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0735

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2173

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7568

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0112

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4478

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2046

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1023

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1753

2016-12-08

2016-12-09

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3012

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0565

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

DEMG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X