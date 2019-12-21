Best Dividend Stocks
Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF

Stock

DEF

Price as of:

$56.78 +0.7 +1.25%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
DEF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.09%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.61

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


DEF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$56.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

18,100

Open Price

$56.26

Day's Range

$56.26 - $56.81

Previous Close

$56.08

52 week low / high

$41.45 - $56.81

Percent off 52 week high

-0.05%

DEF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DEF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DEF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DEF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-12-24

$0.61283

2017-12-26

$0.7583

2016-12-23

$0.8475

2015-12-24

$1.1515

2014-12-24

$0.963

2013-12-24

$0.787

2012-12-24

$0.747

2011-12-23

$0.375

2010-12-27

$0.388

2009-12-24

$0.563

2008-12-24

$0.5

2007-12-26

$0.41

2006-12-22

$0.00556

DEF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DEF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DEF

Stock not rated.

DEF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.24%

0.00%

0years

DEF

News
DEF

Research
DEF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DEF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

Dividend History

DEF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6128

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Initial

Regular

Annual

$0.7583

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8475

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1515

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9630

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7870

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7470

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3750

2011-12-22

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3880

2010-12-23

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5630

2009-12-23

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5000

2008-12-23

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4100

2007-12-24

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0056

2006-12-21

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

Initial

Regular

Annual

DEF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

