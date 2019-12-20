Best Dividend Stocks
ProShares Ultra Dow30

Stock

DDM

Price as of:

$55.2 +0.43 +0.79%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM)

DDM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get DDM DARS™ Rating

DDM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$55.2

Quote Time

Today's Volume

172,900

Open Price

$54.9

Day's Range

$54.89 - $55.25

Previous Close

$54.77

52 week low / high

$32.81 - $55.25

Percent off 52 week high

-0.09%

DDM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DDM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DDM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DDM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-25

$0.109474

2019-03-20

$0.088417

2018-12-26

$0.083426

2018-09-26

$0.116571

2018-06-20

$0.068189

2018-03-21

$0.022615666666666666

2017-12-26

$0.025069666666666667

2017-09-27

$0.024682222222222223

2017-06-21

$0.022125333333333334

2017-03-22

$0.02837288888888889

2016-12-21

$0.021667555555555554

2016-09-21

$0.025380333333333335

2016-06-22

$0.025094333333333333

2016-03-23

$0.02839111111111111

2015-12-22

$0.01932688888888889

2015-09-23

$0.025892

2015-06-24

$0.020740444444444443

2015-03-25

$0.011002027777777777

2014-12-22

$0.00876138888888889

2014-09-24

$0.0077555

2014-06-25

$0.007634305555555556

2014-03-26

$0.0049943888888888885

2013-12-24

$0.0034854722222222223

2013-09-25

$0.004136083333333334

2013-06-26

$0.0031776388888888887

2013-03-20

$0.0017569166666666666

2012-12-26

$0.0024304444444444443

2012-09-25

$0.0020113055555555557

2012-06-20

$0.00014786111111111112

2012-03-21

$0.00261525

2011-12-23

$0.0014270833333333334

2011-09-21

$0.002753222222222222

2011-06-22

$0.0011865833333333333

2011-03-23

$0.0018829166666666666

2010-12-23

$0.0015020277777777777

2010-09-21

$0.002724777777777778

2010-06-22

$0.0022030277777777777

2010-03-24

$0.003152722222222222

2009-12-23

$0.002311388888888889

2009-09-24

$0.004260083333333334

2009-06-24

$0.004758694444444445

2009-03-24

$0.003986805555555556

2008-12-23

$0.004092833333333334

2008-09-24

$0.007364722222222222

2008-06-24

$0.0073080555555555555

2008-03-25

$0.008266666666666667

2007-12-20

$0.0031758333333333335

2007-12-20

$0.010083888888888889

2007-12-20

$0.09575833333333333

2007-09-25

$0.00954361111111111

2007-06-26

$0.00870111111111111

2007-03-27

$0.01029111111111111

2006-12-20

$0.018135

2006-12-20

$0.005083333333333333

2006-12-20

$0.16569305555555555

DDM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DDM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DDM

Stock not rated.

DDM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

1years

DDM

DDM

DDM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DDM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

DDM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1095

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0884

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0834

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1166

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0682

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0226

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0251

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0247

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0221

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0284

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0254

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0251

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0284

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0193

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0259

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0207

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0088

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0078

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0076

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2014-03-25

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0035

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0041

2013-09-24

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0032

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0018

2013-03-19

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0024

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0020

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0001

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0026

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0014

2011-12-22

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0028

2011-09-20

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0012

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0019

2011-03-22

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0015

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0027

2010-09-20

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0022

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0032

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0023

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0043

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0048

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0041

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0073

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0958

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0101

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0032

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0095

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0087

2007-06-25

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0103

2007-03-26

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1657

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0051

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0181

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Initial

Regular

Annual

DDM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

