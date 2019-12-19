Best Dividend Stocks
DBX Strategic Advisors MSCI EAFE Currency-Hedged Equity Fund

Stock

DBEF

Price as of:

$33.88 -0.03 -0.09%

Industry

Other

DBEF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.03%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.69

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DBEF DARS™ Rating

DBEF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.88

Quote Time

Today's Volume

289,547

Open Price

$33.84

Day's Range

$33.82 - $33.9

Previous Close

$33.91

52 week low / high

$27.07 - $34.39

Percent off 52 week high

-1.48%

DBEF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DBEF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DBEF's Upcoming Dividend

DBEF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DBEF's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-18

$0.34463

2019-06-28

$0.67848

2018-12-19

$0.59834

2018-06-20

$0.29906

2017-12-19

$0.38094

2017-06-21

$0.56561

2016-12-21

$0.03333

2016-06-21

$0.6835

2015-12-16

$0.10314

2015-12-16

$0.08108

2015-12-16

$0.0378

2015-06-24

$0.78162

2014-12-19

$0.99926

2014-12-19

$0.00035

2014-06-27

$0.37284

2013-12-20

$0.00028

2013-06-27

$0.40586

2012-12-19

$1.753621

2012-12-19

$0.298714

2012-12-19

$0.651034

2012-06-21

$1.37957

2011-12-20

$0.095146

DBEF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DBEF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DBEF

Stock not rated.

DBEF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.30%

-23.19%

0years

DBEF

DBEF

DBEF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DBEF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DBEF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3446

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6785

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5983

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2991

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3809

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5656

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0333

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6835

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0378

2015-12-15

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0811

2015-12-15

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1031

2015-12-15

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7816

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0004

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9993

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3728

2014-06-26

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0003

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4059

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6510

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2987

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7536

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3796

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0951

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

DBEF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

