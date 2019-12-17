Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Conwest Associates L P

Stock

CWPS

Price as of:

$27.3 +0.29 +1.07%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Conwest Associates L P (CWPS)

CWPS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

14.29%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.90

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CWPS DARS™ Rating

CWPS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.3

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$27.3

Day's Range

$27.3 - $27.3

Previous Close

$27.01

52 week low / high

$23.5 - $32.0

Percent off 52 week high

-14.69%

CWPS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CWPS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CWPS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CWPS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CWPS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-11

$0.975

2019-07-12

$1.05

2019-04-12

$0.82

2019-01-14

$1.24

2018-10-12

$1.31

2018-07-12

$0.99

2018-04-12

$1.02

2018-01-11

$0.99

2017-10-12

$0.75

2017-07-12

$0.8

2017-04-11

$0.77

2017-01-11

$0.77

2016-10-12

$0.73

2016-07-13

$0.48

2016-04-13

$0.51

2016-01-13

$0.83

2015-10-13

$1.11

2015-07-14

$0.7

2015-04-13

$0.75

2015-01-13

$1.55

2014-10-10

$2.07

2014-07-11

$2.04

2014-04-11

$1.87

2014-01-13

$2.08

2013-10-10

$2.16

2013-07-11

$1.86

2013-04-11

$1.73

2013-01-11

$1.72

2012-10-11

$1.74

2012-08-09

$1.98

2012-04-11

$2.02

2012-01-11

$1.87

2011-10-13

$2.11

2011-08-03

$2.41

2011-04-13

$1.89

2011-01-12

$1.66

2010-10-13

$1.71

2010-07-13

$1.71

2010-04-13

$1.66

2010-01-13

$1.42

2009-10-13

$1.35

2009-07-13

$1.03

2009-04-13

$0.84

2009-01-13

$1.34

2008-10-22

$2.98

2008-07-11

$2.1

2008-04-11

$1.26

2008-01-11

$1.45

2007-10-11

$1.46

2007-04-11

$0.78

2007-01-10

$0.82

2006-10-11

$1.22

2006-07-12

$1.1

2006-04-11

$0.95

2006-01-11

$1.0

2005-10-19

$1.07

2005-07-20

$0.7

2005-04-21

$0.66

2005-01-13

$0.76

2004-10-15

$0.65

2004-07-15

$0.49

2004-04-13

$0.44

2004-01-26

$0.39

2003-10-23

$0.5

2003-07-18

$0.44

2003-04-25

$0.47

2003-01-23

$0.38

2002-10-23

$0.42

2002-07-24

$0.39

2002-04-30

$0.39

2002-01-22

$0.26

2001-10-17

$0.45

2001-07-11

$0.4

2001-04-25

$0.4

2001-01-11

$0.48

2000-10-20

$0.52

2000-07-26

$0.42

2000-04-17

$0.45

2000-01-24

$0.39

1999-10-19

$0.34

1999-07-20

$0.26

1999-04-20

$0.15

1999-01-26

$0.17

1998-10-26

$0.15

1998-07-16

$0.22

1998-04-22

$0.22

1998-01-21

$0.31

1997-10-23

$0.42

1997-07-15

$0.35

1997-04-16

$0.43

1997-01-13

$0.41

1996-10-15

$0.36

1996-07-11

$0.44

1996-04-19

$0.34

1996-01-12

$0.37

1995-10-18

$0.32

1995-07-12

$0.35

1995-04-18

$0.35

CWPS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CWPS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CWPS

Stock not rated.

CWPS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

15.21%

-9.51%

2years

CWPS

News
CWPS

Research
CWPS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CWPS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CWPS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9750

2019-09-27

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0500

2019-07-02

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2019-03-28

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2400

2019-01-03

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3100

2018-09-28

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9900

2018-07-05

2018-07-12

2018-07-15

2018-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0200

2018-04-04

2018-04-12

2018-04-15

2018-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9900

2018-01-03

2018-01-11

2018-01-15

2018-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-10-04

2017-10-12

2017-10-15

2017-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2017-06-29

2017-07-12

2017-07-15

2017-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2017-04-04

2017-04-11

2017-04-15

2017-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2017-01-04

2017-01-11

2017-01-15

2017-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2016-10-05

2016-10-12

2016-10-15

2016-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-07-05

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2016-04-04

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8300

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1100

2015-10-05

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-07-06

2015-07-14

2015-07-16

2015-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

Unknown

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5500

2015-01-05

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0700

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0400

2014-07-02

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8700

2014-04-04

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0800

2014-01-03

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.1600

2013-09-02

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8600

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7300

2013-04-02

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7200

2013-01-07

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7400

2012-10-09

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.9800

Unknown

2012-08-09

2012-07-15

2012-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0200

2012-04-04

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8700

2012-01-09

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.1100

Unknown

2011-10-13

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.4100

Unknown

2011-08-03

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8900

Unknown

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6600

Unknown

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7100

Unknown

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7100

Unknown

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6600

Unknown

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4200

2010-01-05

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3500

Unknown

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0300

Unknown

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3400

Unknown

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.9800

Unknown

2008-10-22

2008-10-15

2008-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.1000

Unknown

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2600

Unknown

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4500

Unknown

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4600

Unknown

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2007-04-09

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2007-01-05

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2200

2006-10-10

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1000

2006-07-11

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2006-04-05

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2006-01-04

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0700

2005-10-18

2005-10-19

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2005-07-19

2005-07-20

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2005-04-20

2005-04-21

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7600

2005-01-12

2005-01-13

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

Unknown

2004-10-15

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

Unknown

2004-07-15

2004-07-15

2004-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

Unknown

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

Unknown

2004-01-26

2004-01-15

2004-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

Unknown

2003-10-23

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

Unknown

2003-07-18

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

Unknown

2003-04-25

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

Unknown

2003-01-23

2003-01-15

2003-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

Unknown

2002-10-23

2002-10-15

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

Unknown

2002-07-24

2002-07-15

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

Unknown

2002-04-30

2002-04-15

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2002-01-22

2002-01-15

2002-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

Unknown

2001-10-17

2001-10-15

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

Unknown

2001-07-11

2001-07-15

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

Unknown

2001-04-25

2001-04-15

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

Unknown

2001-01-11

2001-01-15

2001-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

Unknown

2000-10-20

2000-10-15

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2000-07-17

2000-07-26

2000-07-15

2000-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

Unknown

2000-04-17

2000-04-15

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2000-01-12

2000-01-24

2000-01-15

2000-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

Unknown

1999-10-19

1999-10-15

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1999-07-15

1999-07-20

1999-07-15

1999-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-04-15

1999-04-20

1999-04-15

1999-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-01-15

1999-01-26

1999-01-15

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-10-15

1998-10-26

1998-10-15

1998-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1998-07-10

1998-07-16

1998-07-15

1998-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1998-04-16

1998-04-22

1998-04-15

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1998-01-13

1998-01-21

1998-01-15

1998-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1997-10-15

1997-10-23

1997-10-15

1997-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1997-07-14

1997-07-15

1997-07-15

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

1997-04-15

1997-04-16

1997-04-15

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

1997-01-07

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

1996-10-11

1996-10-15

1996-10-15

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1996-07-09

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1996-04-17

1996-04-19

1996-04-15

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

1996-01-11

1996-01-12

1996-01-15

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1995-10-15

1995-10-18

1995-10-15

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1995-07-05

1995-07-12

1995-07-15

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1995-04-17

1995-04-18

1995-04-15

1995-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

CWPS

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X