CITIC Ltd - ADR

Stock

CTPCY

Price as of:

$6.37 +0.12 +1.92%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
CTPCY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.17%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

17.00%

EPS $1.19

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CTPCY DARS™ Rating

CTPCY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.37

Quote Time

Today's Volume

600

Open Price

$6.37

Day's Range

$6.37 - $6.37

Previous Close

$6.25

52 week low / high

$5.74 - $8.14

Percent off 52 week high

-21.74%

CTPCY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CTPCY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CTPCY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CTPCY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CTPCY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-12

$0.100961

2019-06-07

$0.146423

2018-09-11

$0.08423

2018-06-18

$0.140145

2017-09-13

$0.061952

2017-06-13

$0.129561

2016-09-12

$0.056732

2016-06-09

$0.113395

2015-09-11

$0.05677

2015-06-02

$0.113522

2014-09-23

$0.008505

2014-05-14

$0.142225

2013-09-04

$0.056487

2013-05-22

$0.173261

2012-09-05

$0.084734

2012-05-18

$0.173328

2011-09-06

$0.084131

2011-04-29

$0.172881

2010-09-02

$0.08463

2010-05-04

$0.141153

2009-09-08

$0.084751

2008-09-09

$0.17281

2008-04-25

$0.49282

2007-08-31

$0.25677

2007-05-04

$0.51121

2006-08-31

$0.19264

2006-04-28

$0.49556

2005-09-06

$0.17308

2005-05-02

$0.4927

2004-09-07

$0.1722

2004-04-28

$0.4286

2003-09-10

$0.1722

2003-04-24

$1.0696

2002-09-05

$0.1722

2002-04-29

$0.3645

CTPCY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CTPCY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CTPCY

Stock not rated.

CTPCY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.88%

-10.01%

2years

CTPCY

CTPCY

CTPCY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CTPCY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

CTPCY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1010

Unknown

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1464

Unknown

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0842

Unknown

2018-09-11

2018-09-12

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1401

Unknown

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0620

Unknown

2017-09-13

2017-09-14

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1296

Unknown

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0567

Unknown

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1134

Unknown

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0568

Unknown

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1135

Unknown

2015-06-02

2015-06-04

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0085

Unknown

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1422

Unknown

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0565

Unknown

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1733

Unknown

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0847

Unknown

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1733

Unknown

2012-05-18

2012-05-22

2012-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0841

Unknown

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1729

Unknown

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0846

Unknown

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

2010-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1412

Unknown

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

2010-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0848

Unknown

2009-09-08

2009-09-10

2009-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1728

Unknown

2008-09-09

2008-09-11

2008-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4928

Unknown

2008-04-25

2008-04-29

2008-05-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2568

Unknown

2007-08-31

2007-09-05

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5112

Unknown

2007-05-04

2007-05-08

2007-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1926

Unknown

2006-08-31

2006-09-05

2006-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4956

Unknown

2006-04-28

2006-05-02

2006-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1731

Unknown

2005-09-06

2005-09-08

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4927

Unknown

2005-05-02

2005-05-04

2005-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1722

Unknown

2004-09-07

2004-09-09

2004-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4286

Unknown

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1722

Unknown

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0696

Unknown

2003-04-24

2003-04-28

2003-05-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1722

Unknown

2002-09-05

2002-09-09

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3645

Unknown

2002-04-29

2002-05-01

2002-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

CTPCY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

