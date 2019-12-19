Best Dividend Stocks
Computer Services, Inc.

Stock

CSVI

Price as of:

$44.92 +1.27 +2.91%

Industry

Other

Computer Services, Inc. (CSVI)

CSVI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

1.92%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.84

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

20 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get CSVI DARS™ Rating

CSVI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$44.92

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,533

Open Price

$43.5

Day's Range

$43.5 - $44.92

Previous Close

$43.65

52 week low / high

$23.88 - $47.5

Percent off 52 week high

-5.43%

CSVI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CSVI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

CSVI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CSVI's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$0.21

2019-08-30

$0.21

2019-05-31

$0.18

2019-03-14

$0.18

2018-11-30

$0.18

2018-08-31

$0.18

2018-05-31

$0.155

2018-03-14

$0.155

2017-11-30

$0.155

2017-08-30

$0.155

2017-05-30

$0.14

2017-03-13

$0.14

2016-11-29

$0.14

2016-08-30

$0.14

2016-05-27

$0.125

2016-03-11

$0.125

2015-11-27

$0.125

2015-08-28

$0.125

2015-05-28

$0.11

2015-03-12

$0.11

2014-11-26

$0.11

2014-08-28

$0.11

2014-05-29

$0.08

2014-03-13

$0.08

2013-11-27

$0.08

2013-08-29

$0.08

2013-05-30

$0.07

2013-03-14

$0.07

2012-11-29

$0.07

2012-08-30

$0.07

2012-05-30

$0.0625

2012-03-13

$0.0625

2011-11-29

$0.0625

2011-08-30

$0.0625

2011-05-27

$0.055

2011-03-14

$0.055

2010-11-29

$0.055

2010-08-30

$0.055

2010-05-27

$0.0475

2010-03-12

$0.0475

2009-11-27

$0.0475

2009-08-28

$0.0475

2009-05-28

$0.0425

2009-03-13

$0.0425

2008-11-26

$0.0425

2008-08-28

$0.0425

2008-05-29

$0.04

2008-03-13

$0.04

2007-11-29

$0.04

2007-08-30

$0.04

2007-05-30

$0.0325

2007-03-14

$0.0325

2006-11-29

$0.0325

2006-08-30

$0.0325

2006-05-30

$0.03

2006-03-14

$0.03

2005-11-29

$0.03

2005-08-30

$0.03

2005-05-27

$0.0225

2005-03-14

$0.0225

2004-11-29

$0.0225

2004-08-30

$0.0225

2004-05-27

$0.0175

2004-03-12

$0.0175

2003-11-26

$0.0175

2003-08-28

$0.0175

2003-05-29

$0.01375

2003-03-11

$0.01375

2002-11-29

$0.01375

2002-09-16

$0.01375

2002-06-27

$0.01375

2002-03-27

$0.01375

2001-11-29

$0.013125

2001-08-30

$0.013125

2001-06-21

$0.011875

2001-03-07

$0.011875

2000-11-29

$0.011875

2000-09-07

$0.011875

2000-06-20

$0.011875

2000-03-14

$0.01

1999-12-14

$0.01

1999-10-12

$0.01

1998-11-27

$0.01

1998-09-28

$0.01

CSVI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CSVI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CSVI

Stock not rated.

CSVI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.59%

25.37%

20years

CSVI

News
CSVI

Research
CSVI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CSVI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

CSVI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2100

2019-09-30

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-07-15

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-05-09

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-10-08

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-06-25

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2018-03-28

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2017-10-18

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2017-07-12

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-04-13

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-10-10

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-07-06

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-03-30

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-11-13

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-07-13

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-03-31

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-03-02

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-09-30

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-07-10

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-04-21

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-03-04

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-10-08

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-07-10

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-03-26

2013-05-30

2013-06-03

2013-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-03-05

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-09-27

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2012-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-06-27

2012-08-30

2012-09-04

2012-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2011-09-30

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2011-07-01

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2011-03-29

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2011-03-07

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2011-03-02

2011-03-14

2011-03-16

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2011-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

Unknown

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2010-07-06

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2010-05-14

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2010-03-03

2010-03-12

2010-03-16

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2009-09-11

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2009-07-07

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2009-05-01

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2009-03-04

2009-03-13

2009-03-17

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2008-10-03

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2008-07-08

2008-08-28

2008-09-02

2008-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-05-20

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-03-06

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-11-08

2007-11-29

2007-12-03

2007-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-07-02

2007-08-30

2007-09-04

2007-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2007-05-15

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2007-03-02

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2006-11-13

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2006-08-02

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-05-18

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-03-03

2006-03-14

2006-03-16

2006-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-09-16

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-07-25

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2005-06-17

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2005-03-03

2005-03-14

2005-03-16

2005-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2004-09-10

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2004-06-24

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2004-05-18

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2004-03-02

2004-03-12

2004-03-16

2004-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2003-11-14

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2003-06-12

2003-08-28

2003-09-02

2003-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2003-05-15

2003-05-29

2003-06-02

2003-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2003-03-07

2003-03-11

2003-03-07

2003-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2002-11-19

2002-11-29

2002-12-03

2002-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2002-09-13

2002-09-16

2002-09-03

2002-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2002-05-30

2002-06-27

2002-06-03

2002-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2002-03-26

2002-03-27

2002-03-08

2002-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0131

2001-11-16

2001-11-29

2001-12-03

2001-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0131

2001-08-29

2001-08-30

2001-09-01

2001-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

2001-05-18

2001-06-21

2001-06-01

2001-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

2001-03-05

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

2000-11-14

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

2000-08-29

2000-09-07

2000-09-06

2000-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-06-16

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

Unknown

2000-03-14

2000-03-01

2000-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-11-16

1999-12-14

1999-12-01

1999-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-08-24

1999-10-12

1999-09-01

1999-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

Unknown

Unknown

1999-06-01

1999-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

Unknown

Unknown

1999-03-01

1999-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

Unknown

1998-11-27

1997-12-01

1998-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

Unknown

1998-09-28

1998-09-01

1998-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

Unknown

Unknown

1998-06-01

1998-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0088

Unknown

Unknown

1998-02-02

1998-02-25

Initial

Regular

Quarter

CSVI

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

