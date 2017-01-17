Best Dividend Stocks
Colonial Bancgroup Inc.

Stock

CSB

Price as of:

$47.28 -0.04 -0.08%

Industry

Other

CSB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

9.79%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.63

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CSB DARS™ Rating

CSB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,568

Open Price

$47.3

Day's Range

$47.22 - $47.34

Previous Close

$47.32

52 week low / high

$38.29 - $47.59

Percent off 52 week high

-0.65%

CSB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CSB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

CSB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CSB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-18

$0.386096

2019-11-13

$0.071775

2019-10-15

$0.108296

2019-09-10

$0.139141

2019-08-14

$0.081459

2019-07-17

$0.117636

2019-06-13

$0.138809

2019-05-15

$0.0705

2019-04-16

$0.152104

2019-03-07

$0.127416

2019-02-13

$0.092646

2019-01-16

$0.013695

2018-12-19

$0.325353

2018-11-14

$0.055399

2018-10-17

$0.115318

2018-09-07

$0.033309

2018-08-15

$0.066425

2018-07-17

$0.129159

2018-06-13

$0.126343

2018-05-16

$0.104304

2018-04-17

$0.166252

2018-03-07

$0.176409

2018-02-14

$0.067159

2018-01-17

$0.02116

2017-12-22

$0.346268

2017-11-15

$0.046923

2017-10-17

$0.12829

2017-09-07

$0.195036

2017-08-15

$0.049866

2017-07-18

$0.024967

2017-06-13

$0.172799

2017-05-16

$0.045511

2017-04-18

$0.166628

2017-03-07

$0.110202

2017-02-14

$0.04582192

2017-01-17

$0.09049423

2016-12-13

$0.3120891

2016-11-15

$0.05836154

2016-10-18

$0.10787738

2016-09-07

$0.17123611

2016-08-16

$0.04605147

2016-07-19

$0.018007

2016-06-14

$0.1043331

2016-05-17

$0.0614213

2016-04-19

$0.10548978

2016-03-08

$0.1077394

2016-02-16

$0.06349363

2016-01-19

$0.0256502

2015-12-28

$0.22898858

2015-11-17

$0.02971004

2015-10-20

$0.0357532

2015-09-22

$0.1163417

2015-08-18

$0.1061199

CSB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CSB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CSB

Stock not rated.

CSB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

57.68%

234.14%

0years

CSB

News
CSB

Research
CSB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CSB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

CSB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3861

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0718

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2019-10-14

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1391

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-09-11

2019-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1176

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1388

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1521

2019-04-15

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1274

2019-03-06

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0137

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3254

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1153

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0333

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1292

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1263

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1043

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1663

2018-04-16

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1764

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0672

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0212

2018-01-17

2018-01-17

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3463

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1283

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1950

2017-09-06

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0499

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2017-07-17

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1728

2017-06-12

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2017-05-15

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1666

2017-04-17

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1102

2017-03-06

2017-03-07

2017-03-09

2017-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0458

2017-02-13

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2017-01-13

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3121

2016-12-12

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0584

2016-11-11

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1079

2016-10-17

2016-10-18

2016-10-20

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1712

2016-09-06

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0461

2016-08-15

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0180

2016-07-18

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1043

2016-06-13

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0614

2016-05-16

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1055

2016-04-18

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1077

2016-03-07

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2016-02-12

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0257

2016-01-15

2016-01-19

2016-01-21

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2290

2015-12-24

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0297

2015-11-16

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0358

2015-10-19

2015-10-20

2015-10-22

2015-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1163

2015-09-21

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1061

2015-08-17

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-08-21

Initial

Regular

Monthly

CSB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

