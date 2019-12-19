Best Dividend Stocks
Centrica plc - ADR

Stock

CPYYY

Price as of:

$4.77 +0.01 +0.21%

Industry

Other

CPYYY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.87%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.14

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

39.15%

EPS $0.35

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CPYYY DARS™ Rating

CPYYY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.77

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,174

Open Price

$4.76

Day's Range

$4.76 - $4.77

Previous Close

$4.76

52 week low / high

$3.17 - $7.36

Percent off 52 week high

-35.19%

CPYYY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CPYYY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CPYYY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CPYYY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CPYYY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-10

$0.068218

2019-05-09

$0.41098

2018-10-11

$0.174564

2018-05-10

$0.423883

2017-10-12

$0.183996

2017-05-10

$0.419582

2016-10-12

$0.16892

2016-05-11

$0.485404

2015-09-30

$0.205299

2015-04-29

$0.513192

2014-09-24

$0.312422

2014-04-23

$0.794939

2013-09-25

$0.302538

2013-04-24

$0.722286

2012-09-26

$0.283129

2012-04-25

$0.672842

2011-09-28

$0.26027

2011-04-29

$0.663937

2010-09-29

$0.233655

2010-04-28

$0.525064

2009-09-23

$0.234854

2009-04-22

$0.553323

2008-09-24

$0.58806

2008-04-23

$1.2419333333333333

2007-09-26

$0.4499666666666667

2007-04-25

$1.0368

2006-09-27

$0.38362666666666667

2006-04-26

$0.89366

CPYYY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CPYYY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CPYYY

Stock not rated.

CPYYY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-40.70%

-77.20%

0years

CPYYY

News
CPYYY

Research
CPYYY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CPYYY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

CPYYY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0682

Unknown

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4110

Unknown

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1746

Unknown

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4239

Unknown

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1840

Unknown

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4196

Unknown

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1689

Unknown

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4854

Unknown

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2053

Unknown

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5132

Unknown

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3124

Unknown

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-11-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7949

Unknown

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

2014-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3025

Unknown

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-11-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7223

Unknown

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

2013-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2831

Unknown

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-11-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6728

Unknown

2012-04-25

2012-04-27

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2603

Unknown

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-11-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6639

Unknown

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2337

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-11-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5251

Unknown

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2349

Unknown

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-11-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5533

Unknown

2009-04-22

2009-04-24

2009-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5881

Unknown

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-11-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2419

Unknown

2008-04-23

2008-04-25

2008-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4500

Unknown

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-11-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0368

Unknown

2007-04-25

2007-04-27

2007-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3836

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-11-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8937

Unknown

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

CPYYY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

