Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc

Stock

CPKF

Price as of:

$23.85 +0.05 +0.21%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc (CPKF)

CPKF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.10%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.50

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

22.22%

EPS $2.25

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CPKF DARS™ Rating

CPKF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,500

Open Price

$23.8

Day's Range

$23.8 - $23.85

Previous Close

$23.8

52 week low / high

$19.04 - $26.49

Percent off 52 week high

-9.97%

CPKF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CPKF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CPKF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CPKF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CPKF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.125

2019-08-29

$0.145

2019-05-30

$0.145

2019-02-28

$0.145

2018-11-29

$0.14

2018-08-30

$0.14

2018-05-31

$0.14

2018-02-28

$0.13

2017-11-30

$0.13

2017-08-30

$0.13

2017-05-30

$0.125

2017-02-27

$0.125

2016-11-29

$0.125

2016-08-30

$0.125

2016-05-27

$0.12

2016-02-26

$0.12

2015-11-27

$0.12

2015-08-28

$0.12

2015-05-28

$0.1125

2015-02-25

$0.1125

2014-11-26

$0.1125

2014-08-27

$0.135

2014-05-28

$0.135

2014-02-26

$0.135

2013-11-26

$0.135

2013-08-28

$0.135

2013-05-29

$0.12

2013-02-27

$0.12

2012-11-28

$0.12

2012-08-29

$0.11

2012-05-30

$0.11

2012-02-28

$0.11

2011-11-29

$0.1

2011-08-30

$0.1

2011-05-27

$0.1

2011-02-25

$0.115

2010-11-29

$0.11

2010-08-30

$0.11

2010-05-27

$0.105

2010-02-25

$0.105

2009-11-27

$0.105

2009-08-28

$0.105

2009-05-28

$0.105

2009-02-25

$0.105

2008-12-11

$0.105

2008-08-27

$0.1

2008-06-30

$0.1

2008-02-28

$0.1

2007-11-29

$0.1

2007-08-29

$0.08333333333333333

2007-06-14

$0.08333333333333333

2007-03-09

$0.08333333333333333

2006-12-11

$0.08333333333333333

2006-06-23

$0.07916666666666666

2006-03-22

$0.07916666666666666

2005-12-06

$0.07916666666666666

2002-11-26

$0.05416666666666667

2002-08-28

$0.05

2002-06-27

$0.05

2002-02-27

$0.05

2001-11-28

$0.05

2001-08-29

$0.04583333333333333

2001-05-30

$0.04583333333333333

2001-02-27

$0.04583333333333333

2000-11-29

$0.04583333333333333

2000-08-30

$0.041666666666666664

2000-05-30

$0.041666666666666664

2000-02-28

$0.0375

1999-12-02

$0.0375

1999-09-30

$0.03333333333333333

1998-12-16

$0.03333333333333333

1998-08-28

$0.03333333333333333

1998-06-16

$0.03333333333333333

CPKF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CPKF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CPKF

Stock not rated.

CPKF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.68%

-9.09%

3years

CPKF

CPKF

CPKF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CPKF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CPKF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1250

2019-10-18

2019-11-27

2019-12-01

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2019-07-19

2019-08-29

2019-09-01

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2019-04-19

2019-05-30

2019-06-01

2019-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2019-01-18

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-10-12

2018-11-29

2018-12-01

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-07-20

2018-08-30

2018-09-01

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-04-20

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-01-22

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-10-20

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-07-21

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-04-21

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-01-20

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-10-21

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-07-15

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-04-15

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-01-15

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-10-16

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-07-17

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2015-04-17

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2015-01-16

2015-02-25

2015-03-01

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2014-10-16

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2014-07-18

2014-08-27

2014-09-01

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2014-04-18

2014-05-28

2014-06-01

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2014-01-17

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2013-10-18

2013-11-26

2013-11-30

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2013-07-19

2013-08-28

2013-08-31

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-04-19

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-01-18

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-10-19

2012-11-28

2012-12-01

2012-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-07-20

2012-08-29

2012-09-01

2012-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-04-24

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-01-20

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-10-21

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-07-15

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2011-01-21

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-10-15

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-07-16

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2010-04-16

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2010-01-15

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2009-10-16

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2009-07-17

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2009-04-17

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2009-01-16

2009-02-25

2009-03-01

2009-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2008-10-17

2008-12-11

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-07-18

2008-08-27

2008-09-01

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2008-06-30

2008-06-01

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-01-18

2008-02-28

2008-03-03

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-10-26

2007-11-29

2007-12-03

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2007-07-20

2007-08-29

2007-09-03

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2007-06-13

2007-06-14

2007-06-01

2007-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2007-01-19

2007-03-09

2007-03-01

2007-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2006-11-13

2006-12-11

2006-12-01

2006-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0792

2006-08-28

Unknown

2006-09-01

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0792

2006-06-22

2006-06-23

2006-06-01

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0792

2006-03-21

2006-03-22

2006-03-01

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0792

Unknown

2005-12-06

2005-12-01

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0542

Unknown

2002-11-26

2002-12-01

2002-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-07-26

2002-08-28

2002-09-01

2002-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-06-06

2002-06-27

2002-06-01

2002-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-01-17

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-10-16

2001-11-28

2001-12-01

2001-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0458

2001-08-10

2001-08-29

2001-09-01

2001-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0458

2001-04-13

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0458

2001-01-17

2001-02-27

2001-03-01

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0458

2000-10-27

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0417

2000-08-18

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0417

Unknown

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2000-01-13

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

Unknown

1999-12-02

1999-12-01

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

Unknown

1999-09-30

1999-09-01

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

Unknown

Unknown

1999-06-01

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

Unknown

Unknown

1999-03-01

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

Unknown

1998-12-16

1998-12-01

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

Unknown

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

Unknown

1998-06-16

1998-06-01

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

Unknown

Unknown

1998-03-01

1998-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

Unknown

Unknown

1997-12-01

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

CPKF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

