Coach, Inc.
Compare COH to Popular Dividend Stocks
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
COH Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
COH Payout History (Paid and Declared)
COH Dividend Growth
Trade COH using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading COH’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading COH’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 30th...
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 24th...
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 16th...
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 9th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 9th...
Research
If Hillary Clinton Wins
How Will Consumer Stocks Be Affected If Hillary Clinton Wins?
Aaron Levitt
|
How Will Consumer Stocks Be Affected If Hillary Clinton Wins?
Dividend University
The Best Luxury Goods Stocks: An Investor's Cheatsheet
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article offers a comprehensive look at dividend-paying luxury goods stocks.
Dividend University
Dividend.com’s Cheatsheet to Finding the Best Retail Stocks
Stoyan Bojinov
|
Learn everything you need to know about how to find the best retail...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
Coach, Inc. (COH) - engages in the design and marketing of accessories and gifts for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company's primary products include handbags, women's and men's accessories, footwear, wearables, business cases, sunwear, watches, travel bags, and fragrance. Its accessories product line comprises novelty accessories; women's and men's belts, women's money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; men's leather wallets and card cases; novelty accessories, such as electronic, time management, and pet accessories, as well as key fobs and charms.
COH Payout History (Paid and Declared)
