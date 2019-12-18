Best Dividend Stocks
Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp

Stock

CNIG

Price as of:

$19.0 +0.4 +2.15%

Industry

Other

CNIG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.12%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.58

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get CNIG DARS™ Rating

CNIG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

191

Open Price

$19.0

Day's Range

$19.0 - $19.0

Previous Close

$18.6

52 week low / high

$17.86 - $23.5

Percent off 52 week high

-19.15%

CNIG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1450

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1450

2019-12-17

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

CNIG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CNIG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.145

2019-09-27

$0.145

2019-06-27

$0.145

2019-03-28

$0.145

2018-12-28

$0.14

2018-09-27

$0.14

2018-06-28

$0.14

2018-03-28

$0.14

2017-12-28

$0.135

2017-09-28

$0.135

2017-06-28

$0.135

2017-03-29

$0.16

2016-12-28

$0.15

2016-09-28

$0.15

2016-06-28

$0.15

2016-03-29

$0.15

2015-12-29

$0.145

2015-09-28

$0.145

2015-06-26

$0.145

2015-03-27

$0.145

2014-12-29

$0.135

2014-09-26

$0.135

2014-06-26

$0.135

2014-03-27

$0.135

2013-12-27

$0.125

2013-09-26

$0.125

2013-06-26

$0.125

2013-03-26

$0.125

2002-01-30

$0.21666666666666667

2001-10-30

$0.21666666666666667

2001-07-30

$0.21666666666666667

2001-04-30

$0.21666666666666667

2001-01-30

$0.21666666666666667

2000-10-30

$0.21666666666666667

2000-07-28

$0.21666666666666667

2000-04-27

$0.21666666666666667

2000-01-28

$0.21666666666666667

1999-10-28

$0.21666666666666667

1999-07-28

$0.21666666666666667

1999-04-28

$0.21666666666666667

1999-01-28

$0.21666666666666667

1998-10-28

$0.21666666666666667

1998-07-29

$0.21666666666666667

1998-04-29

$0.21666666666666667

1998-01-28

$0.21666666666666667

1997-10-29

$0.21666666666666667

1997-07-30

$0.21333333333333335

1997-04-29

$0.21333333333333335

1997-01-29

$0.21333333333333335

1996-10-30

$0.21333333333333335

1996-07-30

$0.21

1996-04-29

$0.21

1996-01-30

$0.21

1995-10-30

$0.21

1995-07-28

$0.20666666666666667

1995-04-27

$0.20666666666666667

CNIG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CNIG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CNIG

Stock not rated.

CNIG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.12%

3.57%

0years

CNIG

CNIG

CNIG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CNIG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

CNIG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1450

2019-12-17

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2019-07-16

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2019-04-02

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2019-01-29

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-12-11

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-09-11

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-06-11

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-02-06

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2017-12-14

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2017-09-06

2017-09-28

2017-09-30

2017-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2017-04-27

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-02-07

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-12-15

2016-12-28

2016-12-31

2017-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-09-08

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-05-26

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-02-03

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2015-12-16

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2015-09-01

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2015-06-09

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2015-01-20

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2014-07-15

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2014-06-02

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2014-01-14

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-12-02

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-08-06

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-06-18

2013-06-26

2013-06-29

2013-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-02-12

2013-03-26

2013-03-30

2013-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2002-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2002-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2002-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

2001-12-18

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

2001-09-27

2001-10-30

2001-11-01

2001-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

2001-06-28

2001-07-30

2001-08-01

2001-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-01

2001-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

2000-12-14

2001-01-30

2001-02-01

2001-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

2000-09-28

2000-10-30

2000-11-01

2000-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

2000-06-22

2000-07-28

2000-08-01

2000-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

2000-04-13

2000-04-27

2000-05-01

2000-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

1999-12-16

2000-01-28

2000-02-01

2000-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

1999-09-30

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

1999-06-22

1999-07-28

1999-08-01

1999-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

1999-04-20

1999-04-28

1999-05-01

1999-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

1998-12-17

1999-01-28

1999-02-01

1999-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

1998-10-06

1998-10-28

1998-11-01

1998-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

1998-06-25

1998-07-29

1998-08-01

1998-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

1998-04-27

1998-04-29

1998-05-01

1998-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

1997-12-18

1998-01-28

1998-02-01

1998-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

1997-09-30

1997-10-29

1997-11-01

1997-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2133

1997-06-24

1997-07-30

1997-08-01

1997-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2133

1997-04-22

1997-04-29

1997-05-01

1997-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2133

1996-12-19

1997-01-29

1997-02-01

1997-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2133

1996-09-19

1996-10-30

1996-11-01

1996-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1996-05-18

1996-07-30

1996-08-01

1996-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1996-04-23

1996-04-29

1996-05-01

1996-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1996-01-04

1996-01-30

1996-02-01

1996-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1995-09-19

1995-10-30

1995-11-01

1995-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

1995-06-22

1995-07-28

1995-08-01

1995-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

1995-04-25

1995-04-27

1995-05-01

1995-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

CNIG

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X