Chemring Group plc - ADR

Stock

CMGMY

Price as of:

$2.97 +2.97 +-89.24%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Chemring Group plc - ADR (CMGMY)

CMGMY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.88%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.03

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CMGMY DARS™ Rating

CMGMY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$2.97

Day's Range

$2.97 - $2.97

Previous Close

$0.0

52 week low / high

$2.97 - $2.97

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

CMGMY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CMGMY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

CMGMY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CMGMY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-29

$0.013107

2019-04-04

$0.025174

2018-08-30

$0.012674

2018-04-05

$0.024676

2017-08-30

$0.011916

2017-04-26

$0.014844

2015-09-02

$0.032128

2015-04-15

$0.02308

2014-07-23

$0.035239

2014-04-17

$0.054056

2013-07-24

$0.04287

2013-04-17

$0.054764

2012-07-11

$0.072478

2012-03-21

$0.156126

2011-07-13

$0.05456

2011-03-23

$0.157536

CMGMY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CMGMY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CMGMY

Stock not rated.

CMGMY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-29.82%

1years

CMGMY

CMGMY

CMGMY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CMGMY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

CMGMY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0131

Unknown

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0252

Unknown

2019-04-04

2019-04-05

2019-05-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0127

Unknown

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0247

Unknown

2018-04-05

2018-04-06

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0119

Unknown

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0148

Unknown

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0321

Unknown

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-10-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0231

Unknown

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-05-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0352

Unknown

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0541

Unknown

2014-04-17

2014-04-22

2014-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0429

Unknown

2013-07-24

2013-07-26

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0548

Unknown

2013-04-17

2013-04-19

2013-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0725

Unknown

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1561

Unknown

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0546

Unknown

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1575

Unknown

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-05-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

CMGMY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

