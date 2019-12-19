Best Dividend Stocks
Price as of:

$52.73 +0.06 +0.11%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
iShares Barclays CMBS Bond Fund (CMBS)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.48%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.31

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CMBS DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$52.73

Quote Time

Today's Volume

14,476

Open Price

$52.71

Day's Range

$52.66 - $52.78

Previous Close

$52.67

52 week low / high

$49.79 - $54.54

Percent off 52 week high

-3.32%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CMBS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CMBS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CMBS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.109058

2019-12-02

$0.127186

2019-11-01

$0.120463

2019-10-01

$0.118995

2019-09-03

$0.121378

2019-08-01

$0.12045

2019-07-01

$0.121338

2019-06-03

$0.125847

2019-05-01

$0.120511

2019-04-01

$0.121217

2019-03-01

$0.121435

2019-02-01

$0.11999

2018-12-18

$0.102891

2018-12-03

$0.112186

2018-11-01

$0.123309

2018-10-01

$0.119279

2018-09-04

$0.120216

2018-08-01

$0.111411

2018-07-02

$0.115574

2018-06-01

$0.111187

2018-05-01

$0.110736

2018-04-02

$0.110907

2018-03-01

$0.110644

2018-02-01

$0.108802

2017-12-21

$0.106576

2017-12-01

$0.111061

2017-11-01

$0.115044

2017-10-02

$0.107408

2017-09-01

$0.108546

2017-08-01

$0.104626

2017-07-03

$0.10757

2017-06-01

$0.104188

2017-05-01

$0.106632

2017-04-03

$0.105307

2017-03-01

$0.103281

2017-02-01

$0.102165

2016-12-22

$0.071613

2016-12-01

$0.10274

2016-11-01

$0.105111

2016-10-03

$0.096647

2016-09-01

$0.094886

2016-08-01

$0.104792

2016-07-01

$0.103571

2016-06-01

$0.104625

2016-05-02

$0.096708

2016-04-01

$0.087985

2016-03-01

$0.096614

2016-02-01

$0.106225

2015-12-24

$0.082973

2015-12-01

$0.106822

2015-11-02

$0.109512

2015-10-01

$0.102212

2015-09-01

$0.099646

2015-08-03

$0.093442

2015-07-01

$0.094213

2015-06-01

$0.090431

2015-05-01

$0.094142

2015-04-01

$0.103403

2015-03-02

$0.100384

2015-02-02

$0.094092

2014-12-24

$0.1138

2014-12-01

$0.085942

2014-11-03

$0.081563

2014-10-01

$0.08001

2014-09-02

$0.080001

2014-08-01

$0.090077

2014-07-01

$0.096051

2014-06-02

$0.088689

2014-05-01

$0.094439

2014-04-01

$0.089654

2014-03-03

$0.095614

2014-02-03

$0.103462

2013-12-26

$0.040028

2013-12-02

$0.078039

2013-11-01

$0.089326

2013-10-01

$0.08896

2013-09-03

$0.081519

2013-08-01

$0.090369

2013-07-01

$0.085503

2013-06-03

$0.085513

2013-05-01

$0.099444

2013-04-01

$0.093148

2013-03-01

$0.092454

2013-02-01

$0.096361

2012-12-26

$0.041865

2012-12-03

$0.104531

2012-11-01

$0.109247

2012-10-01

$0.021797

2012-09-04

$0.020874

2012-08-01

$0.145404

2012-07-02

$0.172719

2012-06-01

$0.165676

2012-05-01

$0.118737

2012-04-02

$0.250209

CMBS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CMBS

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.76%

-3.57%

5years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1091

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1272

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1214

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1213

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1258

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1212

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1214

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1029

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1233

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1193

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1202

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1114

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1112

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1107

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1109

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1106

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1088

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1066

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1111

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1074

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1046

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1076

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1042

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1066

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1053

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1022

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0716

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1027

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1051

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0966

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0949

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1048

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1036

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1046

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0966

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1062

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1068

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1095

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1022

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0996

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0934

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0942

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0904

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0941

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1034

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1004

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0941

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1138

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0816

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0901

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0961

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0887

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0944

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0897

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0956

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2013-12-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0893

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0904

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0855

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0855

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0994

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0931

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0419

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1092

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0218

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0209

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1454

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1727

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1657

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1187

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2502

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Initial

Regular

Monthly

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

