CLP Holdings Ltd. - ADR

Stock

CLPHY

Price as of:

$10.6 +0.03 +0.28%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
CLPHY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.75%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.29

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

50.65%

EPS $0.57

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CLPHY DARS™ Rating

CLPHY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.6

Quote Time

Today's Volume

21,269

Open Price

$10.45

Day's Range

$10.45 - $10.65

Previous Close

$10.57

52 week low / high

$9.81 - $12.6

Percent off 52 week high

-15.87%

CLPHY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CLPHY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CLPHY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CLPHY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CLPHY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$0.072779

2019-08-29

$0.07248

2019-05-30

$0.072444

2019-03-07

$0.141596

2018-11-30

$0.062447

2018-08-30

$0.062221

2018-06-04

$0.062196

2018-03-15

$0.125267

2017-12-01

$0.06042

2017-08-31

$0.06044

2017-06-01

$0.060526

2017-03-08

$0.120315

2016-11-30

$0.058846

2016-08-31

$0.058859

2016-05-27

$0.058842

2016-03-09

$0.115256

2015-11-30

$0.056855

2015-09-01

$0.056852

2015-05-29

$0.056829

2015-03-09

$0.10891

2014-11-28

$0.055747

2014-08-28

$0.055757

2014-05-29

$0.055758

2014-03-10

$0.106322

2013-11-27

$0.054753

2013-08-28

$0.054745

2013-05-29

$0.054662

2013-03-06

$0.106233

2012-11-29

$0.054774

2012-08-29

$0.054765

2012-05-31

$0.0547

2012-03-07

$0.10362

2011-11-30

$0.053501

2011-08-31

$0.053385

2011-05-27

$0.053455

2011-03-11

$0.097924

2010-11-30

$0.053568

2010-09-01

$0.053645

2010-05-28

$0.053428

2010-04-13

$0.098462

2009-11-30

$0.0603699

2009-09-01

$0.0603785

2009-05-29

$0.0536803

2009-04-14

$0.0986897

2008-11-28

$0.0536915

2008-08-27

$0.0534976

2008-05-28

$0.053254

2008-04-15

$0.0980364

2007-11-28

$0.053336

2007-09-18

$0.053397

2007-05-30

$0.053192

2007-04-10

$0.113829

2006-11-29

$0.052741

CLPHY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CLPHY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CLPHY

Stock not rated.

CLPHY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.08%

-6.73%

7years

CLPHY

News
CLPHY

Research
CLPHY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CLPHY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

CLPHY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0728

Unknown

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

Unknown

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0724

Unknown

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1416

Unknown

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0624

Unknown

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

Unknown

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

Unknown

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1253

Unknown

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0604

Unknown

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0604

Unknown

2017-08-31

2017-09-05

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0605

Unknown

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1203

Unknown

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0588

Unknown

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2016-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0589

Unknown

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0588

Unknown

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1153

Unknown

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0569

Unknown

2015-11-30

2015-12-02

2015-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0569

Unknown

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0568

Unknown

2015-05-29

2015-06-02

2015-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1089

Unknown

2015-03-09

2015-03-11

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0557

Unknown

2014-11-28

2014-12-02

2014-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0558

Unknown

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0558

Unknown

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1063

Unknown

2014-03-10

2014-03-12

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0548

Unknown

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0547

Unknown

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0547

Unknown

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1062

Unknown

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0548

Unknown

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0548

Unknown

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0547

Unknown

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1036

Unknown

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0535

Unknown

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0534

Unknown

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0535

Unknown

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0979

Unknown

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0536

Unknown

2010-11-30

2010-12-02

2010-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0536

Unknown

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0534

Unknown

2010-05-28

2010-06-02

2010-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0985

Unknown

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0604

Unknown

2009-11-30

2009-12-02

2009-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0604

Unknown

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0537

Unknown

2009-05-29

2009-06-02

2009-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0987

Unknown

2009-04-14

2009-04-16

2009-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0537

Unknown

2008-11-28

2008-12-02

2008-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0535

Unknown

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

Unknown

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0980

Unknown

2008-04-15

2008-04-17

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

Unknown

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0534

Unknown

2007-09-18

2007-09-04

2007-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0532

Unknown

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1138

Unknown

2007-04-10

2007-04-12

2007-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0527

Unknown

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

CLPHY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

