CLP Holdings Ltd.

Stock

CLPHF

Price as of:

$10.67 +0.4 +3.89%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
CLPHF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.02%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.32

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CLPHF DARS™ Rating

CLPHF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.67

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,000

Open Price

$10.67

Day's Range

$10.67 - $10.67

Previous Close

$10.27

52 week low / high

$9.93 - $12.29

Percent off 52 week high

-13.18%

CLPHF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CLPHF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CLPHF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CLPHF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CLPHF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.0805

2019-09-02

$0.0803

2019-05-31

$0.0804

2019-03-08

$0.1516

2018-12-03

$0.078

2018-09-03

$0.0777

2018-06-04

$0.0778

2018-03-09

$0.1455

2017-12-04

$0.0755

2017-09-04

$0.0754

2017-06-02

$0.0757

2017-03-10

$0.1404

2016-12-02

$0.0735

2016-09-02

$0.0735

2016-06-01

$0.0734

2016-03-11

$0.1353

2015-12-02

$0.071

2015-09-02

$0.071

2015-06-02

$0.0709

2015-03-11

$0.1287

2014-12-02

$0.0696

2014-09-02

$0.0697

2014-05-30

$0.0697

2014-03-12

$0.1262

2013-12-02

$0.0684

2013-09-02

$0.0683

2013-05-31

$0.0683

2013-03-08

$0.1263

2012-12-03

$0.0684

2012-09-03

$0.0683

2012-06-04

$0.0683

2012-03-09

$0.1237

2011-12-02

$0.0669

2011-09-02

$0.0668

2011-06-01

$0.0668

2011-03-15

$0.118

2010-12-02

$0.0669

2010-09-03

$0.0669

2010-06-02

$0.0667

2010-04-15

$0.1186

2009-12-02

$0.0671

2009-09-03

$0.0671

2009-06-02

$0.0671

2009-04-16

$0.1187

2008-12-02

$0.0671

2008-09-01

$0.0666

2008-05-30

$0.0666

2008-04-17

$0.1181

2007-11-30

$0.067

2007-09-04

$0.0667

2007-06-01

$0.0666

CLPHF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CLPHF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CLPHF

Stock not rated.

CLPHF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.26%

-15.04%

7years

CLPHF

News
CLPHF

Research
CLPHF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CLPHF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

CLPHF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0805

Unknown

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0803

Unknown

2019-09-02

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0804

Unknown

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1516

Unknown

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0780

Unknown

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0777

Unknown

2018-09-03

2018-09-04

2018-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0778

Unknown

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1455

Unknown

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0755

Unknown

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0754

Unknown

2017-09-04

2017-09-05

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0757

Unknown

2017-06-02

2017-06-05

2017-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1404

Unknown

2017-03-10

2017-03-13

2017-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0735

Unknown

2016-12-02

2016-12-05

2016-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0735

Unknown

2016-09-02

2016-09-05

2016-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0734

Unknown

2016-06-01

2016-06-02

2016-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1353

Unknown

2016-03-11

2016-03-14

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0710

Unknown

2015-12-02

2015-12-03

2015-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0710

Unknown

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0709

Unknown

2015-06-02

2015-06-03

2015-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1287

Unknown

2015-03-11

2015-03-12

2015-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0696

Unknown

2014-12-02

2014-12-03

2014-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0697

Unknown

2014-09-02

2014-09-03

2014-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0697

Unknown

2014-05-30

2014-06-03

2014-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1262

Unknown

2014-03-12

2014-03-13

2014-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0684

Unknown

2013-12-02

2013-12-03

2013-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0683

Unknown

2013-09-02

2013-09-03

2013-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0683

Unknown

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1263

Unknown

2013-03-08

2013-03-11

2013-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0684

Unknown

2012-12-03

2012-12-04

2012-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0683

Unknown

2012-09-03

2012-09-04

2012-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0683

Unknown

2012-06-04

2012-06-05

2012-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1237

Unknown

2012-03-09

2012-03-12

2012-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0669

Unknown

2011-12-02

2011-12-05

2011-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0668

Unknown

2011-09-02

2011-09-05

2011-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0668

Unknown

2011-06-01

2011-06-02

2011-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1180

Unknown

2011-03-15

2011-03-16

2011-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0669

Unknown

2010-12-02

2010-12-03

2010-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0669

Unknown

2010-09-03

2010-09-06

2010-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

Unknown

2010-06-02

2010-06-03

2010-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1186

Unknown

2010-04-15

2010-04-16

2010-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0671

Unknown

2009-12-02

2009-12-03

2009-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0671

Unknown

2009-09-03

2009-09-04

2009-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0671

Unknown

2009-06-02

2009-06-03

2009-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1187

Unknown

2009-04-16

2009-04-17

2009-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0671

Unknown

2008-12-02

2008-12-03

2008-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0666

Unknown

2008-09-01

2008-09-02

2008-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0666

Unknown

2008-05-30

2008-06-02

2008-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1181

Unknown

2008-04-17

2008-04-18

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0670

Unknown

2007-11-30

2007-12-03

2007-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

Unknown

2007-09-04

2007-09-05

2007-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0666

Unknown

2007-06-01

2007-06-04

2007-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

CLPHF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X