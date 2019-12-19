Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Compass EMP Intl HDv 100 VltlWtd Idx ETF

Stock

CID

Price as of:

$33.83 -0.05 -0.15%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Compass EMP Intl HDv 100 VltlWtd Idx ETF (CID)

CID

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.57%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.57

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CID DARS™ Rating

CID

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.83

Quote Time

Today's Volume

962

Open Price

$33.83

Day's Range

$33.83 - $33.83

Previous Close

$33.88

52 week low / high

$29.02 - $34.41

Percent off 52 week high

-1.69%

CID

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CID has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CID's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CID

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CID’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-18

$0.213863

2019-11-13

$0.025625

2019-10-15

$0.108899

2019-09-10

$0.095737

2019-08-14

$0.072627

2019-07-17

$0.126979

2019-06-13

$0.37651

2019-05-15

$0.1408

2019-04-16

$0.320807

2019-03-07

$0.055761

2019-02-13

$0.057596

2019-01-16

$0.007367

2018-12-19

$0.151188

2018-11-14

$0.108812

2018-10-17

$0.072767

2018-09-07

$0.175402

2018-08-15

$0.064193

2018-07-17

$0.131088

2018-06-13

$0.297153

2018-05-16

$0.116866

2018-04-17

$0.245013

2018-03-07

$0.107076

2018-02-14

$0.023358

2018-01-17

$0.00673

2017-12-22

$0.143657

2017-11-15

$0.029326

2017-10-17

$0.0786

2017-09-07

$0.265241

2017-08-15

$0.053795

2017-06-13

$0.305871

2017-05-16

$0.166903

2017-04-18

$0.186733

2017-03-07

$0.029107

2017-02-14

$0.00988556

2017-01-17

$0.01089021

2016-12-13

$0.10386143

2016-11-15

$0.05167871

2016-10-18

$0.0786231

2016-09-07

$0.23435125

2016-08-16

$0.08153037

2016-07-19

$0.01438505

2016-06-14

$0.11478424

2016-05-17

$0.23247805

2016-04-19

$0.17762016

2016-03-08

$0.10219313

2016-02-16

$0.03600547

2016-01-19

$0.00934596

2015-12-28

$0.1420875

2015-11-17

$0.0622258

2015-10-20

$0.0119484

2015-09-22

$0.1250444

CID's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CID

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CID

Stock not rated.

CID

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

27.55%

71.13%

3years

CID

News
CID

Research
CID

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CID

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CID

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2139

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0256

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1089

2019-10-14

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0957

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-09-11

2019-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3765

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1408

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3208

2019-04-15

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2019-03-06

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0576

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0074

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1512

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1088

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0728

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1754

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0642

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1311

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2972

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1169

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2450

2018-04-16

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1071

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0234

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0067

2018-01-17

2018-01-17

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1437

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0293

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0786

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2652

2017-09-06

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0538

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3059

2017-06-12

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1669

2017-05-15

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1867

2017-04-17

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0291

2017-03-06

2017-03-07

2017-03-09

2017-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0099

2017-02-13

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0109

2017-01-13

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1039

2016-12-12

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0517

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0786

2016-10-17

2016-10-18

2016-10-20

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2344

2016-09-06

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2016-08-15

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0144

2016-07-18

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1148

2016-06-13

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2325

2016-05-16

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1776

2016-04-18

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1022

2016-03-07

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2016-02-12

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0093

2016-01-15

2016-01-19

2016-01-21

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1421

2015-12-24

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0622

2015-11-16

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0119

2015-10-19

2015-10-20

2015-10-22

2015-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2015-09-21

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

Initial

Regular

Monthly

CID

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X