China Construction Bank Corp. - ADR

Stock

CICHY

Price as of:

$16.95 -0.01 -0.06%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

China Construction Bank Corp. - ADR (CICHY)

CICHY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.44%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.75

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

25.05%

EPS $3.01

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CICHY DARS™ Rating

CICHY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

19,029

Open Price

$16.7

Day's Range

$16.7 - $17.03

Previous Close

$16.96

52 week low / high

$14.1 - $18.54

Percent off 52 week high

-8.58%

CICHY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CICHY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

CICHY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CICHY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-01

$0.752895

2018-07-06

$0.741473

2017-06-20

$0.686272

2016-06-20

$0.699715

2015-06-19

$0.835795

2014-06-30

$0.827387

2013-06-11

$0.731463

2012-06-12

$0.623963

2011-06-14

$0.538239

2010-06-29

$1.315143

2009-06-15

$0.53106

CICHY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CICHY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CICHY

Stock not rated.

CICHY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.47%

1.54%

1years

CICHY

CICHY

CICHY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CICHY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

CICHY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7529

Unknown

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-08-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7415

Unknown

2018-07-06

2018-07-09

2018-08-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6863

Unknown

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-08-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6997

Unknown

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-08-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8358

Unknown

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-08-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8274

Unknown

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-08-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7315

Unknown

2013-06-11

2013-06-13

2013-07-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6240

Unknown

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-07-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5382

Unknown

2011-06-14

2011-06-16

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.3151

Unknown

2010-06-29

2010-07-01

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5311

Unknown

2009-06-15

2009-06-17

2009-07-23

Income

Regular

Annual

CICHY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X