Cochlear Ltd. - ADR

Stock

CHEOY

Price as of:

$80.7 +1.39 +1.75%

Industry

Other

Cochlear Ltd. - ADR (CHEOY)

CHEOY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.34%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.08

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CHEOY DARS™ Rating

CHEOY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$80.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$80.7

Day's Range

$80.7 - $80.7

Previous Close

$79.31

52 week low / high

$57.11 - $80.7

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

CHEOY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CHEOY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CHEOY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CHEOY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-18

$0.540712

2019-03-22

$0.503737

2018-09-14

$0.51752

2018-03-16

$0.49208

2017-09-18

$0.49439

2017-03-13

$0.440035

2016-09-02

$0.40972

2016-03-08

$0.3691

2015-09-04

$0.309408

2015-03-02

$0.0746929

2015-03-02

$0.263621

2014-08-29

$0.508165

2014-03-03

$0.3798879

2014-03-03

$0.138225

2013-08-26

$0.2017373

2013-08-26

$0.356006

2013-02-22

$0.111574

2013-02-22

$0.4521

2012-08-27

$0.21964

2012-08-27

$0.3876

2012-02-23

$0.57934

2011-08-29

$0.53374

2011-02-22

$0.466862

2010-08-30

$0.45337

2010-02-23

$0.413247

CHEOY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CHEOY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CHEOY

Stock not rated.

CHEOY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.56%

7.11%

3years

CHEOY

CHEOY

CHEOY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CHEOY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

CHEOY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5407

Unknown

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-10-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5037

Unknown

2019-03-22

2019-03-25

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5175

Unknown

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4921

Unknown

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-04-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4944

Unknown

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-10-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4400

Unknown

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4097

Unknown

2016-09-02

2016-09-07

2016-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3691

Unknown

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-04-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3094

Unknown

2015-09-04

2015-09-09

2015-10-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2636

Unknown

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-04-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0747

Unknown

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-04-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5082

Unknown

2014-08-29

2014-09-03

2014-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1382

Unknown

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-04-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3799

Unknown

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-04-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3560

Unknown

2013-08-26

2013-08-28

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2017

Unknown

2013-08-26

2013-08-28

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4521

Unknown

2013-02-22

2013-02-26

2013-03-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1116

Unknown

2013-02-22

2013-02-26

2013-03-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3876

Unknown

2012-08-27

2012-08-29

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2196

Unknown

2012-08-27

2012-08-29

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5793

Unknown

2012-02-23

2012-02-27

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5337

Unknown

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4669

Unknown

2011-02-22

2011-02-24

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4534

Unknown

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-10-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4132

Unknown

2010-02-23

2010-02-25

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

CHEOY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

