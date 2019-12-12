Best Dividend Stocks
Cnooc Ltd.

Stock

CEOHF

Price as of:

$1.45 -0.01 -0.68%

Industry

Other

Cnooc Ltd. (CEOHF)

CEOHF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CEOHF DARS™ Rating

CEOHF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.45

Quote Time

Today's Volume

600

Open Price

$1.45

Day's Range

$1.45 - $1.45

Previous Close

$1.46

52 week low / high

$1.43 - $1.91

Percent off 52 week high

-24.08%

CEOHF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CEOHF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CEOHF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CEOHF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CEOHF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-09-07

$0.0256

2017-06-08

$0.0295

2016-09-08

$0.0155

2016-06-08

$0.0322

2015-09-10

$0.0323

2015-06-04

$0.0413

2014-09-11

$0.0323

2014-06-05

$0.0413

2013-09-05

$0.0322

2013-05-30

$0.0412

2012-09-06

$0.0193

2012-05-30

$0.0361

2011-09-05

$0.0321

2011-05-18

$0.0322

2010-09-01

$0.027

2010-05-11

$0.0257

2009-09-09

$0.0258

2009-05-25

$0.0258

2008-09-10

$0.0256

2008-05-20

$0.0218

2007-09-12

$0.0167

2007-05-16

$0.0179

2006-09-13

$0.0154

2006-05-15

$0.0129

2005-09-13

$0.0064

2005-05-13

$0.0063

2004-09-15

$0.0063

2004-04-14

$0.0075

2003-09-17

$0.00706

2003-05-21

$0.00588

2002-09-16

$0.00432

2002-05-27

$0.00588

2001-09-20

$0.00392

CEOHF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CEOHF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CEOHF

Stock not rated.

CEOHF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

155.97%

33.33%

2years

CEOHF

News
CEOHF

Research
CEOHF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CEOHF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

Brought to You by Mitre Media

CEOHF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3300 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-13

2019-10-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4000 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-06-06

2019-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3000 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-07

2018-10-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3000 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-08

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0256

Unknown

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0295

Unknown

2017-06-08

2017-06-09

2017-07-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0155

Unknown

2016-09-08

2016-09-09

2016-10-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0322

Unknown

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-07-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0323

Unknown

2015-09-10

2015-09-11

2015-10-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0413

Unknown

2015-06-04

2015-06-05

2015-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0323

Unknown

2014-09-11

2014-09-12

2014-10-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0413

Unknown

2014-06-05

2014-06-06

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0322

Unknown

2013-09-05

2013-09-06

2013-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0412

Unknown

2013-05-30

2013-05-31

2013-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0193

Unknown

2012-09-06

2012-09-07

2012-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0361

Unknown

2012-05-30

2012-05-31

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0321

Unknown

2011-09-05

2011-09-06

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0322

Unknown

2011-05-18

2011-05-19

2011-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0270

Unknown

2010-09-01

2010-09-02

2010-09-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0257

Unknown

2010-05-11

2010-05-12

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0258

Unknown

2009-09-09

2009-09-10

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0258

Unknown

2009-05-25

2009-05-26

2009-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0256

Unknown

2008-09-10

2008-09-11

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0218

Unknown

2008-05-20

2008-05-21

2008-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0167

Unknown

2007-09-12

2007-09-13

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0179

Unknown

2007-05-16

2007-05-17

2007-06-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0154

Unknown

2006-09-13

2006-09-14

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0129

Unknown

2006-05-15

2006-05-16

2006-06-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0064

Unknown

2005-09-13

2005-09-14

2005-09-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0063

Unknown

2005-05-13

2005-05-17

2005-06-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0063

Unknown

2004-09-15

2004-09-16

2004-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0075

Unknown

2004-04-14

2004-04-15

2004-05-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0071

Unknown

2003-09-17

2003-09-18

2003-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0059

Unknown

2003-05-21

2003-05-22

2003-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0043

Unknown

2002-09-16

2002-09-23

2002-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0059

Unknown

2002-05-27

2002-05-28

2002-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0039

Unknown

2001-09-20

2001-09-21

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

CEOHF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

