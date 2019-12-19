Best Dividend Stocks
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN

Stock

CEFL

Price as of:

$14.2 +0.07 +0.5%

Industry

Other

CEFL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

22.68%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$3.20

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get CEFL DARS™ Rating

CEFL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.2

Quote Time

Today's Volume

263,352

Open Price

$14.13

Day's Range

$14.13 - $14.2

Previous Close

$14.13

52 week low / high

$10.86 - $14.85

Percent off 52 week high

-4.38%

CEFL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CEFL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CEFL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CEFL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.267

2019-11-08

$0.1783

2019-10-10

$0.1711

2019-09-12

$0.2257

2019-08-09

$0.1963

2019-07-12

$0.1832

2019-06-11

$0.2259

2019-05-10

$0.1944

2019-04-11

$0.1884

2019-03-12

$0.2192

2019-02-11

$0.1275

2019-01-11

$0.2596

2018-12-13

$0.2185

2018-11-08

$0.1763

2018-10-11

$0.2157

2018-09-12

$0.1999

2018-08-09

$0.2113

2018-07-13

$0.2143

2018-06-11

$0.2028

2018-05-10

$0.2171

2018-04-12

$0.2218

2018-03-12

$0.2192

2018-02-09

$0.1879

2018-01-12

$0.3801

2017-12-12

$0.2544

2017-11-09

$0.1962

2017-10-12

$0.2606

2017-09-12

$0.213

2017-08-09

$0.2445

2017-07-12

$0.251

2017-06-08

$0.1984

2017-05-10

$0.2547

2017-04-10

$0.2527

2017-03-09

$0.2426

2017-02-08

$0.1027

2017-01-11

$0.3709

2016-12-09

$0.2479

2016-11-08

$0.2577

2016-10-11

$0.3259

2016-09-09

$0.2447

2016-08-10

$0.2755

2016-07-12

$0.3191

2016-06-09

$0.2403

2016-05-11

$0.2709

2016-04-08

$0.2731

2016-03-09

$0.2174

2016-02-10

$0.2109

2016-01-11

$0.3528

2015-12-09

$0.2718

2015-11-09

$0.2565

2015-10-08

$0.3037

2015-09-10

$0.2938

2015-08-10

$0.3019

2015-07-10

$0.3259

2015-06-10

$0.3537

2015-05-11

$0.3095

2015-04-09

$0.3273

2015-03-11

$0.3404

2015-02-10

$0.2212

2015-01-09

$0.5138

2014-12-10

$0.3873

2014-11-07

$0.3328

2014-10-08

$0.5002

2014-09-11

$0.317

2014-08-08

$0.2888

2014-07-10

$0.6083

2014-06-10

$0.33

2014-05-09

$0.278

2014-04-09

$0.5941

2014-03-11

$0.315

2014-02-10

$0.2461

2014-01-09

$0.5471

CEFL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CEFL

Stock not rated.

CEFL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.33%

20.23%

0years

CEFL

CEFL

CEFL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CEFL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

CEFL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2670

2019-12-06

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1783

2019-11-06

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1711

2019-10-04

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2257

2019-09-06

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1963

2019-08-06

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1832

2019-07-08

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2259

2019-06-06

2019-06-11

2019-06-12

2019-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1944

2019-05-06

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1884

2019-04-05

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2192

2019-03-06

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1275

2019-02-06

2019-02-11

2019-02-12

2019-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2596

2019-01-04

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2185

2018-12-06

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1763

2018-11-06

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2157

2018-10-05

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1999

2018-09-06

2018-09-12

2018-09-13

2018-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2113

2018-08-03

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2143

2018-07-06

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2028

2018-06-05

2018-06-11

2018-06-12

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2171

2018-05-04

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2218

2018-04-06

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2192

2018-03-06

2018-03-12

2018-03-13

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1879

2018-02-07

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3801

2018-01-05

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2544

2017-12-06

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1962

2017-11-03

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2606

2017-10-06

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2130

2017-09-08

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2445

2017-08-03

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2510

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1984

2017-06-05

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2547

2017-05-04

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2527

2017-04-05

2017-04-10

2017-04-12

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2426

2017-03-03

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1027

2017-02-03

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3709

2017-01-06

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2479

2016-12-02

2016-12-09

2016-12-13

2016-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2577

2016-11-03

2016-11-08

2016-11-11

2016-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3259

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2447

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2755

2016-08-03

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3191

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

2016-07-14

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2403

2016-06-03

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2709

2016-05-04

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2731

2016-04-05

2016-04-08

2016-04-12

2016-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2174

2016-03-03

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2109

2016-02-03

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3528

2016-01-06

2016-01-11

2016-01-13

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2718

2015-12-03

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2565

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-12

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3037

2015-10-06

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2938

2015-09-03

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3019

2015-08-05

2015-08-10

2015-08-12

2015-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3259

2015-07-07

2015-07-10

2015-07-14

2015-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3537

2015-06-04

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3095

2015-04-30

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3273

2015-04-02

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3404

2015-03-05

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2212

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5138

Unknown

2015-01-09

2015-01-13

2015-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3873

Unknown

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3328

Unknown

2014-11-07

2014-11-12

2014-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5002

Unknown

2014-10-08

2014-10-13

2014-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3170

Unknown

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2888

Unknown

2014-08-08

2014-08-12

2014-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6083

Unknown

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3300

Unknown

2014-06-10

2014-06-12

2014-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2780

Unknown

2014-05-09

2014-05-13

2014-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5941

Unknown

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3150

Unknown

2014-03-11

2014-03-13

2014-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2461

Unknown

2014-02-10

2014-02-12

2014-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5471

Unknown

2014-01-09

2014-01-13

2014-01-22

Initial

Regular

Monthly

CEFL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

