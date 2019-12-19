Best Dividend Stocks
Compass EMP U S EQ Income 100 Enhanced Volatility Weighted Fund

Stock

CDC

Price as of:

$48.78 +0.01 +0.02%

Industry

Other

CDC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.55%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.68

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CDC DARS™ Rating

CDC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

28,508

Open Price

$48.81

Day's Range

$48.77 - $48.84

Previous Close

$48.77

52 week low / high

$40.31 - $49.13

Percent off 52 week high

-0.71%

CDC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CDC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CDC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CDC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-18

$0.306931

2019-11-13

$0.073953

2019-10-15

$0.178691

2019-09-10

$0.121328

2019-08-14

$0.040652

2019-07-17

$0.166119

2019-06-13

$0.159871

2019-05-15

$0.0427

2019-04-16

$0.167997

2019-03-07

$0.14941

2019-02-13

$0.072575

2019-01-16

$0.010483

2018-12-19

$0.248036

2018-11-14

$0.110367

2018-10-17

$0.140559

2018-09-07

$0.128365

2018-08-15

$0.069534

2018-07-17

$0.113439

2018-06-13

$0.178645

2018-05-16

$0.073566

2018-04-17

$0.16585

2018-03-07

$0.132733

2018-02-14

$0.043794

2018-01-17

$0.020115

2017-12-22

$0.275088

2017-11-15

$0.04781

2017-10-17

$0.140581

2017-09-07

$0.221602

2017-08-15

$0.057085

2017-07-18

$0.034107

2017-06-13

$0.122605

2017-05-16

$0.069085

2017-04-18

$0.161846

2017-03-07

$0.07964

2017-02-14

$0.06333974

2017-01-17

$0.03313947

2016-12-13

$0.17731761

2016-11-15

$0.08036704

2016-10-18

$0.10408521

2016-09-07

$0.09548708

2016-08-16

$0.11211013

2016-07-19

$0.03120761

2016-06-14

$0.09900179

2016-05-17

$0.10185429

2016-04-19

$0.11574513

2016-03-08

$0.16482027

2016-02-16

$0.12147123

2016-01-19

$0.01665705

2015-12-28

$0.18070741

2015-11-17

$0.13261346

2015-10-20

$0.02488801

2015-09-22

$0.16762106

2015-08-18

$0.10703791

2015-07-21

$0.01063397

2015-06-16

$0.10941728

2015-05-19

$0.10542015

2015-04-21

$0.0278085

2015-03-17

$0.08671054

2015-02-17

$0.11427494

2015-01-13

$0.05956665

2014-12-16

$0.15063259

2014-11-18

$0.07031627

2014-10-21

$0.02649017

2014-09-16

$0.08467611

2014-08-19

$0.10006825

CDC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CDC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CDC

Stock not rated.

CDC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

44.52%

158.47%

4years

CDC

CDC

CDC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CDC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

CDC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3069

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1787

2019-10-14

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1213

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-09-11

2019-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0407

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1661

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1599

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0427

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1680

2019-04-15

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1494

2019-03-06

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0105

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2480

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1104

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1406

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1284

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1134

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1786

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0736

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1659

2018-04-16

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1327

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0438

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0201

2018-01-17

2018-01-17

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2751

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0478

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1406

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2216

2017-09-06

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0571

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0341

2017-07-17

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1226

2017-06-12

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0691

2017-05-15

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1618

2017-04-17

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0796

2017-03-06

2017-03-07

2017-03-09

2017-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0633

2017-02-13

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0331

2017-01-13

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1773

2016-12-12

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0804

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1041

2016-10-17

2016-10-18

2016-10-20

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0955

2016-09-06

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1121

2016-08-15

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0312

2016-07-18

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

2016-06-13

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1019

2016-05-16

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1157

2016-04-18

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1648

2016-03-07

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1215

2016-02-12

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0167

2016-01-15

2016-01-19

2016-01-21

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1807

2015-12-24

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1326

2015-11-16

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0249

2015-10-19

2015-10-20

2015-10-22

2015-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1676

2015-09-21

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1070

2015-08-17

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0106

2015-07-20

2015-07-21

2015-07-23

2015-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2015-06-15

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1054

2015-05-18

2015-05-19

2015-05-21

2015-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0278

2015-04-20

2015-04-21

2015-04-23

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0867

2015-03-16

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1143

2015-02-13

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0596

2015-01-12

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1506

Unknown

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0703

2014-11-17

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2014-10-20

2014-10-21

2014-10-23

2014-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0847

2014-09-15

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1001

2014-08-18

2014-08-19

2014-08-21

2014-08-22

Initial

Regular

Monthly

CDC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X