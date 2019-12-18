Best Dividend Stocks
Comcast Holdings Corp 2.0% Exch Sub Deb 10/15/2029

Stock

CCZ

Price as of:

$60.49 +5.49 +9.98%

Industry

Other

Comcast Holdings Corp 2.0% Exch Sub Deb 10/15/2029 (CCZ)

CCZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.73%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.50

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

CCZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$60.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

135

Open Price

$60.49

Day's Range

$60.49 - $60.49

Previous Close

$55.0

52 week low / high

$46.75 - $60.49

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

CCZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CCZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CCZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CCZ's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-30

$0.374725

2019-06-28

$0.374725

2019-03-29

$0.39459

2018-12-28

$0.39459

2018-09-28

$0.39459

2018-06-28

$0.39459

2018-03-28

$0.39459

2017-12-28

$0.39459

2017-09-28

$0.39459

2017-06-28

$0.39459

2017-03-29

$0.39459

2016-12-28

$0.39459

2016-09-28

$0.39459

2016-06-29

$0.39459

2016-04-05

$0.39459

2015-12-29

$0.39459

2015-09-29

$0.39459

2015-06-29

$0.39459

2015-04-02

$0.39459

2014-12-29

$0.39459

2014-10-03

$0.39459

2014-06-27

$0.39459

2014-04-09

$0.39459

2013-12-27

$0.39459

2013-10-09

$0.39459

2013-07-01

$0.39459

2013-03-27

$0.39459

2012-12-28

$0.4072625

2012-10-04

$0.4072625

2012-06-27

$0.4072625

2012-04-16

$0.4072625

2012-01-09

$0.4072625

2011-10-06

$0.4072625

2011-07-01

$0.4072625

2011-04-07

$0.4072625

2011-01-10

$0.4072625

2010-10-06

$0.4072625

2010-07-08

$0.4072625

2010-04-16

$0.4072625

2009-12-29

$0.40555

2009-10-13

$0.40555

2009-07-15

$0.391975

2009-04-09

$0.391975

2009-01-08

$0.391975

2008-10-10

$0.391975

2008-06-27

$0.391975

2008-03-28

$0.416975

2007-12-27

$0.41385

2007-09-27

$0.41385

2007-06-27

$0.41385

2007-03-28

$0.4076

2006-12-27

$0.4076

2006-09-27

$0.4076

2006-06-28

$0.3826

2006-03-29

$0.3826

2005-12-28

$0.3826

2005-09-28

$0.3826

2005-06-29

$0.4826

2005-03-30

$0.4826

2004-12-29

$0.4826

2004-09-29

$0.3576

2004-06-29

$0.3576

2004-03-30

$0.3576

2003-12-29

$0.3576

2003-09-29

$0.3576

2003-06-27

$0.3576

2003-03-28

$0.3576

2002-12-27

$0.3576

2002-09-27

$0.3576

2002-06-27

$0.3576

2002-03-27

$0.3576

2001-12-27

$0.3576

2001-09-27

$0.3576

2001-06-27

$0.3576

2001-03-28

$0.3576

2000-12-27

$0.3576

2000-09-27

$0.3576

2000-06-28

$0.3576

2000-03-29

$0.3576

1999-12-29

$0.3576

CCZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CCZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CCZ

Stock not rated.

CCZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.71%

-5.03%

0years

CCZ

CCZ

CCZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CCZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

CCZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3747

2019-09-04

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3747

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2019-03-25

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2018-12-03

2018-12-28

2019-01-01

2019-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2018-09-04

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

2018-07-01

2018-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2018-03-01

2018-03-28

2018-04-01

2018-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2017-12-14

2017-12-28

2018-01-01

2018-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2017-09-14

2017-09-28

2017-10-01

2017-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2017-06-15

2017-06-28

2017-07-01

2017-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2017-03-15

2017-03-29

2017-04-01

2017-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2016-12-07

2016-12-28

2017-01-01

2017-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2016-09-07

2016-09-28

2016-10-01

2016-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2016-06-09

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2016-03-28

2016-04-05

2016-04-01

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2015-12-08

2015-12-29

2016-01-01

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2015-09-15

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2015-06-08

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

Unknown

2015-04-02

2015-04-01

2015-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2014-12-08

2014-12-29

2015-01-01

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2014-09-26

2014-10-03

2014-10-01

2014-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2014-06-23

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2014-03-25

2014-04-09

2014-04-01

2014-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2013-12-13

2013-12-27

2014-01-01

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2013-09-12

2013-10-09

2013-10-01

2013-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2013-06-13

2013-07-01

2013-07-01

2013-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3946

2013-03-14

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4073

Unknown

2012-12-28

2013-01-01

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4073

Unknown

2012-10-04

2012-10-01

2012-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4073

Unknown

2012-06-27

2012-07-01

2012-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4073

Unknown

2012-04-16

2012-04-01

2012-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4073

Unknown

2012-01-09

2012-01-01

2012-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4073

Unknown

2011-10-06

2011-10-01

2011-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4073

Unknown

2011-07-01

2011-07-01

2011-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4073

Unknown

2011-04-07

2011-04-01

2011-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4073

Unknown

2011-01-10

2011-01-01

2011-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4073

Unknown

2010-10-06

2010-10-01

2010-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4073

Unknown

2010-07-08

2010-07-01

2010-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4073

Unknown

2010-04-16

2010-04-01

2010-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4056

Unknown

2009-12-29

2010-01-01

2010-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4056

Unknown

2009-10-13

2009-10-01

2009-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3920

Unknown

2009-07-15

2009-07-01

2009-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3920

Unknown

2009-04-09

2009-04-01

2009-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3920

Unknown

2009-01-08

2009-01-01

2009-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3920

Unknown

2008-10-10

2008-10-01

2008-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3920

Unknown

2008-06-27

2008-07-01

2008-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4170

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-04-01

2008-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4139

Unknown

2007-12-27

2008-01-01

2008-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4139

Unknown

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

2007-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4139

Unknown

2007-06-27

2007-07-01

2007-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4076

Unknown

2007-03-28

2007-04-01

2007-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4076

Unknown

2006-12-27

2007-01-01

2007-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4076

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-10-01

2006-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3826

Unknown

2006-06-28

2006-07-01

2006-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3826

Unknown

2006-03-29

2006-04-01

2006-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3826

Unknown

2005-12-28

2006-01-01

2006-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3826

Unknown

2005-09-28

2005-10-01

2005-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4826

Unknown

2005-06-29

2005-07-01

2005-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4826

Unknown

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4826

Unknown

2004-12-29

2005-01-01

2005-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

2004-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

2004-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2003-12-29

2004-01-01

2004-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2003-09-29

2003-10-01

2003-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2003-06-27

2003-07-01

2003-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2003-03-28

2003-04-01

2003-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2002-12-27

2003-01-01

2003-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2002-09-27

2002-10-01

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2002-06-27

2002-07-01

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2002-03-27

2002-04-01

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2001-12-27

2002-01-01

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2001-09-27

2001-10-01

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2001-06-27

2001-07-01

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2001-03-28

2001-04-01

2001-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2000-12-27

2001-01-01

2001-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2000-09-27

2000-10-01

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2000-06-28

2000-07-01

2000-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

2000-03-29

2000-04-01

2000-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

Unknown

1999-12-29

2000-01-01

2000-01-18

Initial

Regular

Quarter

CCZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

