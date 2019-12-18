Best Dividend Stocks
C&C Group - ADR

Stock

CCGGY

Price as of:

$15.12 -0.04 -0.26%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

C&C Group - ADR (CCGGY)

CCGGY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.70%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.26

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

25.77%

EPS $1.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CCGGY DARS™ Rating

CCGGY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.12

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,200

Open Price

$15.17

Day's Range

$15.12 - $15.21

Previous Close

$15.16

52 week low / high

$9.0 - $15.75

Percent off 52 week high

-4.00%

CCGGY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CCGGY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CCGGY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CCGGY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CCGGY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-01

$0.128789

2019-05-31

$0.249143

2018-11-07

$0.126158

2018-05-25

$0.24191

2017-11-03

$0.129014

2017-05-24

$0.237492

2016-11-04

$0.108093

2016-05-19

$0.271733

2015-11-05

$0.108353

2015-05-21

$0.211365

2014-11-06

$0.149455

2014-05-28

$0.214964

2013-11-06

$0.161732

2013-05-28

$0.170784

2012-11-01

$0.143709

2012-05-24

$0.120089

2011-10-27

$0.103495

2011-05-26

$0.140792

2010-10-20

$0.131833

2010-06-02

$0.11518

2009-10-16

$0.13271

2009-05-20

$0.1283

2008-10-15

$0.2339

2008-05-21

$0.5504

2007-10-17

$0.4035

2007-07-23

$0.476

2006-10-18

$0.3603

CCGGY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CCGGY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CCGGY

Stock not rated.

CCGGY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.14%

-30.02%

1years

CCGGY

News
CCGGY

Research
CCGGY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CCGGY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

CCGGY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1288

Unknown

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2491

Unknown

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1262

Unknown

2018-11-07

2018-11-08

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2419

Unknown

2018-05-25

2018-05-29

2018-07-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1290

Unknown

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2375

Unknown

2017-05-24

2017-05-29

2017-07-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1081

Unknown

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

2016-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2717

Unknown

2016-05-19

2016-05-23

2016-07-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1084

Unknown

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2114

Unknown

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-08-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1495

Unknown

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2150

Unknown

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-07-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1617

Unknown

2013-11-06

2013-11-11

2014-01-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1708

Unknown

2013-05-28

2013-05-30

2013-07-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1437

Unknown

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1201

Unknown

2012-05-24

2012-05-29

2012-07-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1035

Unknown

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1408

Unknown

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-07-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1318

Unknown

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1152

Unknown

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1327

Unknown

2009-10-16

2009-10-16

2009-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1283

Unknown

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2339

Unknown

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5504

Unknown

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4035

Unknown

2007-10-17

2007-10-19

2007-12-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4760

Unknown

2007-07-23

2007-05-18

2007-07-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3603

Unknown

2006-10-18

2006-10-20

2006-12-20

Income

Regular

Annual

CCGGY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

