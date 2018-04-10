Best Dividend Stocks
MFS California Municipal Fund

Stock

CCA

Price as of:

$12.82 -0.03 -0.23%

Industry

Other

i
MFS California Municipal Fund(CCA) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for MFS California Municipal Fund by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)

CCA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CCA DARS™ Rating

CCA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.82

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,500

Open Price

$12.81

Day's Range

$12.81 - $12.85

Previous Close

$12.85

52 week low / high

$9.75 - $12.9

Percent off 52 week high

-0.62%

CCA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CCA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

CCA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CCA's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-13

$0.0335

2019-07-16

$0.0335

2019-06-18

$0.0335

2019-05-14

$0.0335

2019-04-16

$0.035

2019-03-12

$0.035

2019-02-12

$0.034

2019-01-15

$0.034

2018-12-18

$0.035

2018-11-13

$0.035

2018-10-16

$0.035

2018-09-18

$0.038

2018-08-14

$0.04

2018-07-17

$0.039

2018-06-12

$0.039

2018-05-15

$0.039

2018-04-17

$0.04

2018-03-13

$0.041

2018-02-13

$0.041

2018-01-16

$0.042

2017-12-19

$0.043

2017-11-14

$0.043

2017-10-17

$0.044

2017-09-12

$0.044

2017-08-15

$0.0445

2017-07-18

$0.046

2017-06-13

$0.046

2017-05-16

$0.047

2017-04-18

$0.047

2017-03-14

$0.048

2017-02-14

$0.047

2017-01-17

$0.047

2016-12-20

$0.047

2016-11-15

$0.0465

2016-10-18

$0.0475

2016-09-20

$0.0475

2016-08-16

$0.0485

2016-07-19

$0.0495

2016-06-14

$0.0495

2016-05-17

$0.05

2016-04-19

$0.0505

2016-03-15

$0.051

2016-02-16

$0.05

2016-01-19

$0.05

2015-12-15

$0.051

2015-11-17

$0.051

2015-10-13

$0.051

2015-09-15

$0.051

2015-08-18

$0.051

2015-07-14

$0.052

2015-06-16

$0.053

2015-05-12

$0.053

2015-04-14

$0.052

2015-03-17

$0.052

2015-02-17

$0.051

2015-01-13

$0.051

2014-12-16

$0.051

2014-11-18

$0.051

2014-10-14

$0.051

2014-09-16

$0.051

2014-08-12

$0.051

2014-07-15

$0.052

2014-06-17

$0.052

2014-05-13

$0.053

2014-04-15

$0.053

2014-03-18

$0.053

2014-02-18

$0.053

2014-01-14

$0.053

2013-12-17

$0.053

2013-11-12

$0.053

2013-10-15

$0.053

2013-09-17

$0.053

2013-08-13

$0.053

2013-07-16

$0.052

2013-06-18

$0.051

2013-05-14

$0.05

2013-04-16

$0.05

2013-03-12

$0.05

2013-02-12

$0.05

2013-01-15

$0.05

2012-12-18

$0.05

2012-11-13

$0.05

2012-10-16

$0.05

2012-09-18

$0.061

2012-08-14

$0.061

2012-07-17

$0.061

2012-06-12

$0.062

2012-05-15

$0.062

2012-04-17

$0.062

2012-03-13

$0.062

2012-02-14

$0.062

2012-01-17

$0.062

2011-12-12

$0.062

2011-11-14

$0.064

2011-10-11

$0.065

2011-09-12

$0.065

2011-08-09

$0.065

2011-07-12

$0.065

2011-06-08

$0.065

2011-05-10

$0.065

2011-04-11

$0.065

2011-03-09

$0.068

2011-02-09

$0.068

2011-01-11

$0.068

2010-12-13

$0.068

2010-11-08

$0.068

2010-10-12

$0.068

2010-09-13

$0.068

2010-08-10

$0.068

2010-07-12

$0.068

2010-06-08

$0.068

2010-05-11

$0.068

2010-04-12

$0.068

2010-03-09

$0.068

2010-02-09

$0.068

2010-01-12

$0.068

2009-12-09

$0.068

2009-11-10

$0.067

2009-10-13

$0.066

2009-09-10

$0.066

2009-08-10

$0.066

2009-07-13

$0.065

2009-06-10

$0.063

2009-05-11

$0.063

2009-04-13

$0.062

2009-03-09

$0.061

2009-02-09

$0.058

2009-01-12

$0.055

2008-12-10

$0.055

2008-11-07

$0.052

2008-10-09

$0.052

2008-09-10

$0.052

2008-08-11

$0.052

2008-07-09

$0.052

2008-06-11

$0.049

2008-05-09

$0.048

2008-04-09

$0.048

2008-03-10

$0.048

2008-02-11

$0.048

2008-01-10

$0.048

2007-12-12

$0.048

2007-11-09

$0.048

2007-10-09

$0.048

2007-09-10

$0.048

2007-08-10

$0.048

2007-07-10

$0.05

2007-06-14

$0.05

2007-05-14

$0.052

2007-04-12

$0.053

2007-03-14

$0.057

2007-02-14

$0.052

2007-01-11

$0.057

2006-12-14

$0.057

2006-11-14

$0.057

2006-10-12

$0.057

2006-09-14

$0.057

2006-08-14

$0.057

2006-07-13

$0.057

2006-06-14

$0.057

2006-05-12

$0.059

2006-04-12

$0.061

2006-03-14

$0.061

2006-02-14

$0.061

2006-01-12

$0.063

2005-12-14

$0.065

2005-11-14

$0.068

2005-10-13

$0.07

2005-09-14

$0.07

2005-08-12

$0.07

2005-07-14

$0.07

2005-06-14

$0.07

2005-05-12

$0.07

2005-04-14

$0.07

2005-03-14

$0.07

2005-02-14

$0.07

2005-01-13

$0.07

2004-12-14

$0.07

2004-11-12

$0.07

2004-10-14

$0.07

2004-09-14

$0.074

2004-08-12

$0.074

2004-07-14

$0.078

2004-06-14

$0.078

2004-05-13

$0.078

2004-04-14

$0.078

2004-03-12

$0.078

2004-02-12

$0.078

2004-01-14

$0.083

2003-12-12

$0.083

2003-11-13

$0.085

2003-10-14

$0.085

2003-09-12

$0.085

2003-08-14

$0.0825

2003-07-14

$0.0825

2003-06-12

$0.0825

2003-05-14

$0.0825

2003-04-14

$0.087

2003-03-13

$0.087

2003-02-13

$0.087

2003-01-14

$0.087

2002-12-12

$0.087

2002-11-14

$0.088

2002-10-11

$0.088

2002-09-12

$0.09

2002-08-14

$0.09

2002-07-12

$0.09

2002-06-13

$0.09

2002-05-14

$0.09

2002-04-12

$0.09

2002-03-14

$0.09

2002-02-14

$0.09

2002-01-14

$0.0885

2001-12-13

$0.0885

2001-11-14

$0.0885

2001-10-12

$0.0865

2001-09-13

$0.0845

2001-08-14

$0.0805

2001-07-12

$0.0785

2001-06-14

$0.0765

2001-05-14

$0.0745

2001-04-11

$0.0745

2001-03-14

$0.071

2001-02-14

$0.068

2001-01-11

$0.064

2000-12-14

$0.068

2000-11-14

$0.068

2000-10-12

$0.068

2000-09-14

$0.0745

2000-08-14

$0.0745

2000-07-13

$0.0745

2000-06-14

$0.0765

2000-05-12

$0.0785

2000-04-13

$0.0785

2000-03-14

$0.0775

2000-02-14

$0.0775

2000-01-13

$0.0775

1999-12-14

$0.0775

CCA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CCA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CCA

Stock not rated.

CCA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-11.88%

-13.36%

0years

CCA

CCA

CCA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CCA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

CCA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0335

2019-08-01

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

2019-07-01

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

2019-06-03

2019-06-18

2019-06-19

2019-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-04-01

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-12-03

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-11-01

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-10-01

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2018-09-04

2018-09-18

2018-09-19

2018-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-07-02

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-06-01

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-04-02

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-03-01

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-02-01

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2018-01-02

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2017-12-01

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2017-10-02

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2017-09-01

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2017-07-03

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2017-05-01

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2017-04-03

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2017-03-01

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2017-02-01

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2016-12-01

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2016-11-01

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2016-10-03

2016-10-18

2016-10-20

2016-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2016-09-01

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0485

2016-08-01

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0495

2016-07-01

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0495

2016-06-01

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-05-02

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2016-04-01

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-02-01

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-01-04

2016-01-19

2016-01-21

2016-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2015-11-02

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2015-08-03

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2015-07-01

2015-07-14

2015-07-16

2015-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2015-06-01

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2015-05-01

2015-05-12

2015-05-14

2015-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2015-04-01

2015-04-14

2015-04-16

2015-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2015-03-02

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2015-02-02

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2014-12-01

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2014-11-03

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2014-10-01

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2014-09-02

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2014-08-01

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2014-07-01

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2014-06-02

2014-06-17

2014-06-19

2014-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2014-04-01

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2014-03-03

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2014-02-03

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2014-01-02

2014-01-14

2014-01-16

2014-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2013-12-02

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2013-11-01

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2013-10-01

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2013-09-03

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2013-07-01

2013-07-16

2013-07-18

2013-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2013-06-03

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2013-05-01

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2013-04-01

2013-04-16

2013-04-18

2013-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2013-03-01

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2013-02-01

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2013-01-02

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2012-12-03

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2012-10-01

2012-10-16

2012-10-18

2012-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2012-09-04

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2012-08-01

2012-08-14

2012-08-16

2012-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2012-07-02

2012-07-17

2012-07-19

2012-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2012-06-01

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2012-04-02

2012-04-17

2012-04-19

2012-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2012-02-01

2012-02-14

2012-02-16

2012-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2012-01-03

2012-01-17

2012-01-19

2012-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2011-12-01

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-10-03

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-09-01

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-08-01

2011-08-09

2011-08-11

2011-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-07-01

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-06-01

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-05-02

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-04-01

2011-04-11

2011-04-13

2011-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2011-03-01

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2011-02-01

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2011-01-03

2011-01-11

2011-01-13

2011-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-11-01

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-10-01

2010-10-12

2010-10-14

2010-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-08-02

2010-08-10

2010-08-12

2010-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-07-01

2010-07-12

2010-07-14

2010-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-06-01

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-05-03

2010-05-11

2010-05-13

2010-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-04-01

2010-04-12

2010-04-14

2010-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-03-01

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-02-01

2010-02-09

2010-02-11

2010-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-01-04

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2009-12-01

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2009-09-01

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2009-08-03

2009-08-10

2009-08-12

2009-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-06-01

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-05-01

2009-05-11

2009-05-13

2009-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-03-02

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2009-02-02

2009-02-09

2009-02-11

2009-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2009-01-02

2009-01-12

2009-01-14

2009-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-12-01

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2008-11-03

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2008-10-01

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2008-09-02

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2008-08-01

2008-08-11

2008-08-13

2008-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2008-07-01

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2008-05-01

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2008-04-01

2008-04-09

2008-04-11

2008-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2008-03-03

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2008-02-01

2008-02-11

2008-02-13

2008-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2008-01-03

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2007-11-01

2007-11-09

2007-11-14

2007-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2007-10-01

2007-10-09

2007-10-11

2007-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2007-09-04

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2007-08-01

2007-08-10

2007-08-14

2007-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2007-07-02

2007-07-10

2007-07-12

2007-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2007-06-05

2007-06-14

2007-06-18

2007-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2007-05-04

2007-05-14

2007-05-16

2007-06-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2007-04-05

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2007-03-05

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2007-02-05

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2007-01-05

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2006-12-05

2006-12-14

2006-12-18

2007-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2006-11-03

2006-11-14

2006-11-16

2006-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2006-10-06

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2006-09-05

2006-09-14

2006-09-18

2006-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2006-08-04

2006-08-14

2006-08-16

2006-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2006-07-07

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2006-06-05

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2006-05-05

2006-05-12

2006-05-16

2006-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2006-04-07

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2006-03-03

2006-03-14

2006-03-16

2006-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2006-02-03

2006-02-14

2006-02-16

2006-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2006-01-06

2006-01-12

2006-01-17

2006-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2005-12-05

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2006-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2005-11-04

2005-11-14

2005-11-16

2005-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-10-07

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-09-02

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-08-05

2005-08-12

2005-08-16

2005-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-07-05

2005-07-14

2005-07-18

2005-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-06-03

2005-06-14

2005-06-16

2005-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-05-06

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-04-05

2005-04-14

2005-04-18

2005-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-03-04

2005-03-14

2005-03-16

2005-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-02-04

2005-02-14

2005-02-16

2005-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-01-07

2005-01-13

2005-01-18

2005-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2004-12-03

2004-12-14

2004-12-16

2005-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2004-11-05

2004-11-12

2004-11-16

2004-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2004-10-05

2004-10-14

2004-10-18

2004-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2004-09-03

2004-09-14

2004-09-16

2004-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2004-08-06

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2004-07-02

2004-07-14

2004-07-16

2004-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2004-06-04

2004-06-14

2004-06-16

2004-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2004-05-07

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2004-04-02

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2004-03-05

2004-03-12

2004-03-16

2004-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2004-02-06

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2004-01-05

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2003-12-05

2003-12-12

2003-12-16

2004-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2003-11-07

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2003-10-03

2003-10-14

2003-10-16

2003-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2003-09-05

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2003-08-05

2003-08-14

2003-08-18

2003-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2003-07-03

2003-07-14

2003-07-16

2003-08-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2003-06-06

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2003-05-05

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2003-04-04

2003-04-14

2003-04-16

2003-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2003-03-07

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2003-02-07

2003-02-13

2003-02-18

2003-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2003-01-03

2003-01-14

2003-01-16

2003-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2002-12-06

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2003-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2002-11-05

2002-11-14

2002-11-18

2002-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2002-10-04

2002-10-11

2002-10-16

2002-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2002-09-06

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2002-08-05

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2002-07-05

2002-07-12

2002-07-16

2002-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2002-06-07

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2002-05-03

2002-05-14

2002-05-16

2002-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2002-04-05

2002-04-12

2002-04-16

2002-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2002-03-05

2002-03-14

2002-03-18

2002-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2002-02-05

2002-02-14

2002-02-19

2002-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2002-01-04

2002-01-14

2002-01-16

2002-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2001-12-07

2001-12-13

2001-12-17

2002-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2001-11-05

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0865

2001-10-05

2001-10-12

2001-10-16

2001-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0845

2001-09-07

2001-09-13

2001-09-17

2001-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2001-08-03

2001-08-14

2001-08-16

2001-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2001-07-06

2001-07-12

2001-07-16

2001-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2001-06-05

2001-06-14

2001-06-18

2001-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2001-05-04

2001-05-14

2001-05-16

2001-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2001-04-06

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2001-03-05

2001-03-14

2001-03-16

2001-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2001-02-05

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2001-01-04

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2000-12-07

2000-12-14

2000-12-18

2001-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2000-11-03

2000-11-14

2000-11-16

2000-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2000-10-06

2000-10-12

2000-10-16

2000-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2000-09-05

2000-09-14

2000-09-18

2000-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2000-08-04

2000-08-14

2000-08-16

2000-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2000-07-03

2000-07-13

2000-07-17

2000-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2000-06-05

2000-06-14

2000-06-16

2000-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2000-05-03

2000-05-12

2000-05-16

2000-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2000-04-05

2000-04-13

2000-04-17

2000-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2000-03-03

2000-03-14

2000-03-16

2000-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2000-02-04

2000-02-14

2000-02-16

2000-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2000-01-05

2000-01-13

2000-01-18

2000-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1999-12-03

1999-12-14

1999-12-16

2000-01-04

Initial

Regular

Monthly

CCA

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

