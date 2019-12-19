Best Dividend Stocks
Consumers Bancorp, Inc.

Stock

CBKM

Price as of:

$18.95 +0.1 +0.53%

Industry

Other

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.86%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.54

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CBKM DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,320

Open Price

$18.97

Day's Range

$18.95 - $18.99

Previous Close

$18.85

52 week low / high

$16.85 - $19.63

Percent off 52 week high

-3.46%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CBKM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CBKM's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-23

$0.135

2019-05-23

$0.13

2019-02-22

$0.13

2018-11-23

$0.13

2018-08-24

$0.13

2018-05-24

$0.125

2018-02-23

$0.125

2017-11-24

$0.125

2017-08-24

$0.12

2017-05-18

$0.12

2017-02-23

$0.12

2016-11-23

$0.12

2016-08-18

$0.12

2016-05-19

$0.12

2016-02-18

$0.12

2015-11-19

$0.12

2015-08-20

$0.12

2015-05-20

$0.12

2015-02-19

$0.12

2014-11-20

$0.12

2014-08-21

$0.12

2014-05-22

$0.12

2014-02-20

$0.12

2013-11-21

$0.12

2013-08-22

$0.12

2013-05-23

$0.12

2013-02-21

$0.12

2012-11-21

$0.12

2012-08-23

$0.12

2012-05-17

$0.11

2012-02-23

$0.11

2011-11-23

$0.11

2011-08-19

$0.11

2011-05-19

$0.11

2011-02-24

$0.1

2010-11-18

$0.1

2010-08-19

$0.1

2010-05-20

$0.1

2010-02-18

$0.1

2009-11-19

$0.1

2009-08-20

$0.1

2009-05-21

$0.1

2009-02-19

$0.1

2008-11-20

$0.1

2008-08-21

$0.1

2008-05-21

$0.1

2008-02-21

$0.08

2007-11-21

$0.08

2007-08-16

$0.08

2007-05-17

$0.07

2007-02-22

$0.07

2006-10-27

$0.07

2006-08-17

$0.05

2006-05-18

$0.07

2006-02-16

$0.07

2005-11-17

$0.09

2005-08-18

$0.09

2005-06-15

$0.09

2005-02-17

$0.09

2004-12-06

$0.09

2004-09-16

$0.09

2004-06-17

$0.09

2004-03-18

$0.09

2003-12-18

$0.08

2003-09-18

$0.08

2003-06-19

$0.08

2003-03-20

$0.08

2002-12-16

$0.1

2002-09-16

$0.08

2002-06-17

$0.08

2002-03-15

$0.07666666666666666

2001-12-14

$0.09

2001-09-18

$0.07333333333333333

2001-06-15

$0.07333333333333333

2001-03-16

$0.07333333333333333

2000-12-19

$0.08666666666666667

2000-09-18

$0.07

2000-06-19

$0.07

2000-03-10

$0.07

1999-12-28

$0.08333333333333333

1999-09-29

$0.06666666666666667

1999-06-21

$0.06666666666666667

1999-03-18

$0.06666666666666667

1998-12-23

$0.06666666666666667

1998-09-14

$0.07666666666666666

1998-06-15

$0.07

1997-09-22

$0.022222222222222223

1997-06-16

$0.06111111111111111

1997-03-17

$0.05555555555555555

CBKM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CBKM

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.00%

5.88%

2years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1350

2019-08-15

2019-08-23

2019-08-26

2019-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-05-16

2019-05-23

2019-05-27

2019-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-02-14

2019-02-22

2019-02-25

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-11-14

2018-11-23

2018-11-26

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-08-15

2018-08-24

2018-08-27

2018-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-05-16

2018-05-24

2018-05-28

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-02-14

2018-02-23

2018-02-26

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-11-15

2017-11-24

2017-11-27

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-08-16

2017-08-24

2017-08-28

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-05-10

2017-05-18

2017-05-22

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-02-15

2017-02-23

2017-02-27

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-11-16

2016-11-23

2016-11-28

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-08-10

2016-08-18

2016-08-22

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-05-11

2016-05-19

2016-05-23

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-02-10

2016-02-18

2016-02-22

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-11-12

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-08-12

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-05-13

2015-05-20

2015-05-25

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-02-11

2015-02-19

2015-02-23

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-11-12

2014-11-20

2014-11-24

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-08-11

2014-08-21

2014-08-25

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-05-14

2014-05-22

2014-05-27

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-02-12

2014-02-20

2014-02-24

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-11-13

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-08-14

2013-08-22

2013-08-26

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-05-15

2013-05-23

2013-05-28

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-02-13

2013-02-21

2013-02-25

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-11-14

2012-11-21

2012-11-26

2012-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-08-15

2012-08-23

2012-08-27

2012-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-05-09

2012-05-17

2012-05-21

2012-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-02-15

2012-02-23

2012-02-27

2012-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-11-16

2011-11-23

2011-11-28

2011-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-08-11

2011-08-19

2011-08-23

2011-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-05-11

2011-05-19

2011-05-23

2011-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-02-16

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-11-10

2010-11-18

2010-11-22

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-08-11

2010-08-19

2010-08-23

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-05-12

2010-05-20

2010-05-24

2010-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-02-10

2010-02-18

2010-02-22

2010-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-11-12

2009-11-19

2009-11-23

2009-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-08-12

2009-08-20

2009-08-24

2009-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-05-13

2009-05-21

2009-05-26

2009-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-02-13

2009-02-19

2009-02-23

2009-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-11-11

2008-11-20

2008-11-24

2008-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-08-13

2008-08-21

2008-08-25

2008-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-05-14

2008-05-21

2008-05-26

2008-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-02-13

2008-02-21

2008-02-25

2008-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-11-14

2007-11-21

2007-11-26

2007-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-08-08

2007-08-16

2007-08-20

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-05-09

2007-05-17

2007-05-21

2007-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-02-14

2007-02-22

2007-02-26

2007-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-10-11

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-08-09

2006-08-17

2006-08-21

2006-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-05-10

2006-05-18

2006-05-22

2006-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-02-08

2006-02-16

2006-02-21

2006-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-11-10

2005-11-17

2005-11-21

2005-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-08-10

2005-08-18

2005-08-22

2005-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-05-11

2005-06-15

2005-06-17

2005-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-02-10

2005-02-17

2005-02-22

2005-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-11-18

2004-12-06

2004-12-08

2004-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-09-08

2004-09-16

2004-09-20

2004-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-06-09

2004-06-17

2004-06-21

2004-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-03-10

2004-03-18

2004-03-22

2004-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-12-08

2003-12-18

2003-12-22

2003-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-09-11

2003-09-18

2003-09-22

2003-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-06-12

2003-06-19

2003-06-23

2003-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-03-14

2003-03-20

2003-03-24

2003-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-12-11

2002-12-16

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

2002-03-15

2002-03-15

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-11

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2001-09-12

2001-09-18

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2001-06-14

2001-06-15

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2001-03-15

2001-03-16

2001-03-14

2001-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2000-12-13

2000-12-19

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

Unknown

2000-09-18

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

Unknown

2000-06-19

2000-06-14

2000-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

Unknown

2000-03-10

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

Unknown

1999-12-28

1999-12-06

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

Unknown

1999-09-29

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1999-06-09

1999-06-21

1999-06-09

1999-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

Unknown

1999-03-18

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1998-12-22

1998-12-23

1998-12-22

1998-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

Unknown

1998-09-14

1998-09-09

1998-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1998-06-10

1998-06-15

1998-06-10

1998-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

1998-03-11

Unknown

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1997-12-10

Unknown

1997-12-10

1997-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1997-09-10

1997-09-22

1997-09-10

1997-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0611

Unknown

1997-06-16

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0556

Unknown

1997-03-17

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

Initial

Regular

Quarter

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

