First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II

Stock

CARZ

Price as of:

$34.12 -0.08 -0.23%

Industry

Other

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II (CARZ)

CARZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.53%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.21

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CARZ DARS™ Rating

CARZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.12

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,508

Open Price

$34.07

Day's Range

$34.07 - $34.14

Previous Close

$34.2

52 week low / high

$29.51 - $36.39

Percent off 52 week high

-6.24%

CARZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CARZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CARZ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

CARZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CARZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.3022

2019-09-25

$0.2629

2019-06-14

$0.4699

2019-03-21

$0.0549

2018-12-18

$0.2435

2018-09-14

$0.1098

2018-06-21

$0.5397

2017-12-21

$0.2674

2017-09-21

$0.1664

2017-06-22

$0.4517

2017-03-23

$0.0032

2016-12-21

$0.2596

2016-09-21

$0.128

2016-06-22

$0.3973

2016-03-23

$0.0667

2015-12-23

$0.1893

2015-09-23

$0.039

2015-06-24

$0.3231

2015-03-25

$0.0416

2014-12-23

$0.2026

2014-09-23

$0.0122

2014-06-24

$0.3954

2014-03-25

$0.0221

2013-12-18

$0.065

2013-06-21

$0.2231

2012-12-21

$0.0665

2012-09-21

$0.0247

2012-06-21

$0.1362

2011-12-21

$0.0238

2011-06-21

$0.0474

CARZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CARZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CARZ

Stock not rated.

CARZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.38%

35.36%

3years

CARZ

CARZ

CARZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CARZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

CARZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3022

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2629

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4699

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0549

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2435

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1098

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5397

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2674

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1664

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4517

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0032

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2596

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3973

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1893

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0390

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3231

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0416

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2026

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0122

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3954

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0221

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2231

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0665

Unknown

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0247

Unknown

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1362

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0238

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0474

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

CARZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X