China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. - ADR

Stock

CAOVY

Price as of:

$18.52 +0.12 +0.65%

Industry

Other

CAOVY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.65%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.49

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

CAOVY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,574

Open Price

$18.14

Day's Range

$18.14 - $18.52

Previous Close

$18.4

52 week low / high

$15.02 - $19.95

Percent off 52 week high

-7.17%

CAOVY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CAOVY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

* Length of trade is estimated using the

CAOVY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CAOVY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-16

$0.243854

2019-06-17

$0.267335

2018-09-17

$0.216974

2018-06-12

$0.243685

2017-09-12

$0.21583733333333333

2017-06-14

$0.2604768333333333

2016-09-14

$0.217246

2016-05-06

$0.255546

2015-12-02

$0.18048283333333334

2015-09-04

$0.12068383333333334

2015-06-16

$0.21736666666666668

2014-08-25

$0.12066716666666667

2014-06-09

$0.1787055

2013-08-22

$0.1076945

2013-05-31

$0.14630583333333333

2012-08-28

$0.10125216666666667

2012-05-30

$0.120521

2011-09-16

$0.075108

2011-05-20

$0.10062983333333334

CAOVY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CAOVY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CAOVY

Stock not rated.

CAOVY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.04%

5.87%

0years

CAOVY

News
CAOVY

Research
CAOVY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CAOVY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

CAOVY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2439

Unknown

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2673

Unknown

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-07-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2170

Unknown

2018-09-17

2018-09-18

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2437

Unknown

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2158

Unknown

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2605

Unknown

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-07-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2172

Unknown

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2555

Unknown

2016-05-06

2016-05-10

2016-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1805

Unknown

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1207

Unknown

2015-09-04

2015-09-09

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2174

Unknown

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-07-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1207

Unknown

2014-08-25

2014-08-27

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1787

Unknown

2014-06-09

2014-06-11

2014-07-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1077

Unknown

2013-08-22

2013-08-26

2013-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1463

Unknown

2013-05-31

2013-06-04

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1013

Unknown

2012-08-28

2012-08-30

2012-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1205

Unknown

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0751

Unknown

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1006

Unknown

2011-05-20

2011-05-24

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

CAOVY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

