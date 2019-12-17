Best Dividend Stocks
Bezeq The Israeli Telecomunication Corp. Ltd. - ADR

Stock

BZQIY

Price as of:

$3.75 -0.12 -3.1%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Bezeq The Israeli Telecomunication Corp. Ltd. - ADR (BZQIY)

BZQIY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS -$0.51

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BZQIY DARS™ Rating

BZQIY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$3.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$3.87

Day's Range

$3.75 - $3.87

Previous Close

$3.87

52 week low / high

$2.75 - $5.32

Percent off 52 week high

-29.51%

BZQIY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BZQIY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BZQIY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BZQIY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-09-26

$0.104375

2018-05-10

$0.122744

2017-09-29

$0.241335

2017-05-25

$0.193833

2016-09-16

$0.209411

2016-05-13

$0.240376

2015-10-07

$0.287829

2015-05-21

$0.260898

2014-09-16

$0.422768

2014-04-09

$0.285482

2013-09-05

$0.37631775

2013-05-09

$0.324867

2012-09-20

$0.4024257

2012-05-10

$0.3848842

2011-09-15

$0.3915488

2011-05-02

$0.492082

2011-05-02

$0.264446

2010-09-16

$0.480572

BZQIY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BZQIY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BZQIY

Stock not rated.

BZQIY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

BZQIY

BZQIY

BZQIY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BZQIY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

BZQIY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1044

Unknown

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1227

Unknown

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2413

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1938

Unknown

2017-05-25

2017-05-30

2017-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2094

Unknown

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2404

Unknown

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2878

Unknown

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-11-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2609

Unknown

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4228

Unknown

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2855

Unknown

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-05-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3763

Unknown

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3249

Unknown

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4024

Unknown

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3849

Unknown

2012-05-10

2012-05-14

2012-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3915

Unknown

2011-09-15

2011-09-19

2011-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2644

Unknown

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4921

Unknown

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4806

Unknown

2010-09-16

2010-09-20

2010-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

BZQIY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

