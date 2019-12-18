Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Bunzl plc - ADR

Stock

BZLFY

Price as of:

$27.54 -0.24 -0.86%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Bunzl plc - ADR (BZLFY)

BZLFY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.93%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.81

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

49.53%

EPS $1.64

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BZLFY DARS™ Rating

BZLFY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,220

Open Price

$27.6

Day's Range

$27.48 - $27.6

Previous Close

$27.78

52 week low / high

$24.13 - $33.85

Percent off 52 week high

-18.64%

BZLFY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BZLFY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BZLFY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BZLFY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BZLFY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-23

$0.407155

2018-11-15

$0.176261

2018-05-24

$0.399296

2017-11-16

$0.179938

2017-05-24

$0.355289

2016-11-16

$0.14899

2016-05-18

$0.327733

2015-11-18

$0.162513

2015-05-20

$0.362102

2014-11-05

$0.158619

2014-05-07

$0.363084

2013-11-06

$0.8007

2013-05-09

$0.29088

2012-11-07

$0.1395544

2012-05-09

$0.2825962

2011-11-08

$0.1212982

2011-05-11

$0.2552324

2010-11-09

$0.1073254

2010-05-05

$0.2183824

2009-11-10

$0.1032312

2009-05-06

$0.2279468

2008-11-12

$0.0898152

2008-05-07

$0.252194

2007-11-14

$0.110318

2007-05-02

$0.235872

2006-11-15

$0.104198

2006-05-03

$0.199022

BZLFY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BZLFY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BZLFY

Stock not rated.

BZLFY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.54%

41.48%

2years

BZLFY

News
BZLFY

Research
BZLFY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BZLFY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BZLFY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4072

Unknown

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1763

Unknown

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2019-01-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3993

Unknown

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1799

Unknown

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2018-01-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3553

Unknown

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1490

Unknown

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3277

Unknown

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1625

Unknown

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2016-01-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3621

Unknown

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1586

Unknown

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3631

Unknown

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8007

Unknown

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2014-01-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2909

Unknown

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1396

Unknown

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2013-01-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2826

Unknown

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1213

Unknown

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2012-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2552

Unknown

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1073

Unknown

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2011-01-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2184

Unknown

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1032

Unknown

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2010-01-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2279

Unknown

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0898

Unknown

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2009-01-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2522

Unknown

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-07-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1103

Unknown

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2008-01-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2359

Unknown

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1042

Unknown

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2007-01-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1990

Unknown

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

BZLFY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X