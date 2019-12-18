Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

Stock

BYLD

Price as of:

$25.65 -0.02 -0.08%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD)

BYLD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.54%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.91

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BYLD DARS™ Rating

BYLD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

27,236

Open Price

$25.64

Day's Range

$25.63 - $25.69

Previous Close

$25.67

52 week low / high

$23.49 - $25.83

Percent off 52 week high

-0.70%

BYLD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BYLD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BYLD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BYLD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BYLD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-03

$0.07563

2019-11-04

$0.076859

2019-10-02

$0.076035

2019-09-04

$0.079526

2019-08-02

$0.079857

2019-07-02

$0.083121

2019-06-04

$0.080132

2019-05-02

$0.079823

2019-04-02

$0.075838

2019-03-04

$0.083606

2019-02-04

$0.09099

2018-12-28

$0.117534

2018-12-04

$0.089298

2018-11-02

$0.092638

2018-10-02

$0.084137

2018-09-05

$0.08185

2018-08-02

$0.078886

2018-07-03

$0.077904

2018-06-04

$0.082334

2018-05-02

$0.075429

2018-04-03

$0.075813

2018-03-02

$0.072688

2018-02-02

$0.068339

2017-12-28

$0.050363

2017-12-04

$0.073419

2017-11-02

$0.069355

2017-10-03

$0.069213

2017-09-06

$0.069423

2017-08-02

$0.06918

2017-07-06

$0.073533

2017-06-02

$0.073032

2017-05-02

$0.06366

2017-04-04

$0.070933

2017-03-02

$0.067393

2017-02-02

$0.056591

2016-12-28

$0.087544

2016-12-02

$0.071913

2016-11-02

$0.061515

2016-10-04

$0.062024

2016-09-02

$0.060472

2016-08-02

$0.060623

2016-07-06

$0.063959

2016-06-02

$0.062042

2016-05-03

$0.061731

2016-04-04

$0.062699

2016-03-02

$0.064898

2016-02-02

$0.053439

2015-12-28

$0.129744

2015-12-02

$0.062197

2015-11-03

$0.067417

2015-10-02

$0.068399

2015-09-02

$0.063672

2015-08-04

$0.06813

2015-07-02

$0.066646

2015-06-02

$0.062412

2015-05-04

$0.059922

2015-04-02

$0.058706

2015-03-03

$0.053407

2015-02-03

$0.047557

2014-12-26

$0.072249

2014-12-02

$0.051552

2014-12-02

$0.04418

2014-11-04

$0.050448

2014-10-02

$0.055618

2014-09-03

$0.056596

2014-08-04

$0.058586

2014-07-02

$0.052809

2014-06-03

$0.091226

BYLD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BYLD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BYLD

Stock not rated.

BYLD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.50%

-8.96%

2years

BYLD

News
BYLD

Research
BYLD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BYLD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BYLD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0756

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0769

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-05

2019-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0799

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0831

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0801

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0798

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-03

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0836

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

2019-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0893

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2018-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0841

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0819

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-06

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0789

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0779

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0823

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0754

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0727

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0504

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0734

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0694

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0694

2017-09-05

2017-09-06

2017-09-07

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2017-08-01

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2017-07-05

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2017-06-01

2017-06-02

2017-06-06

2017-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

2017-05-01

2017-05-02

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0709

2017-04-03

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2017-03-01

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2017-02-01

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0719

2016-12-01

2016-12-02

2016-12-06

2016-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2016-11-01

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-10-03

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2016-09-01

2016-09-02

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0606

2016-08-01

2016-08-02

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-06-01

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0617

2016-05-02

2016-05-03

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0627

2016-04-01

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0649

2016-03-01

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0534

2016-02-01

2016-02-02

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1297

2015-12-24

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0622

2015-12-01

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2015-11-02

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0684

2015-10-01

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

2015-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

2015-09-01

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

2015-08-03

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0666

2015-07-01

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0624

2015-06-01

2015-06-02

2015-06-04

2015-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0599

2015-05-01

2015-05-04

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0587

2015-04-01

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0534

2015-03-02

2015-03-03

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0476

2015-02-02

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0722

2014-12-24

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0442

2014-12-01

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

2014-12-08

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2014-12-01

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

2014-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0504

2014-11-03

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2014-10-01

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

2014-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2014-09-02

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0586

2014-08-01

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0528

2014-07-01

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0912

2014-06-02

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

2014-06-09

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BYLD

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X