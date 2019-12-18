Best Dividend Stocks
BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure

Stock

BUI

Price as of:

$22.61 -0.1 -0.44%

Industry

Other

BUI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.45

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BUI DARS™ Rating

BUI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.61

Quote Time

Today's Volume

18,590

Open Price

$22.7

Day's Range

$22.6 - $22.83

Previous Close

$22.71

52 week low / high

$17.4 - $24.5

Percent off 52 week high

-7.71%

BUI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BUI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BUI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BUI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BUI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.121

2019-11-14

$0.121

2019-10-11

$0.121

2019-09-13

$0.121

2019-08-14

$0.121

2019-07-12

$0.121

2019-06-13

$0.121

2019-05-14

$0.121

2019-04-12

$0.121

2019-03-14

$0.121

2019-02-14

$0.121

2019-01-14

$0.121

2018-12-14

$0.121

2018-11-14

$0.121

2018-10-12

$0.121

2018-09-13

$0.121

2018-08-14

$0.121

2018-07-13

$0.121

2018-06-14

$0.121

2018-05-14

$0.121

2018-04-13

$0.121

2018-03-14

$0.121

2018-02-14

$0.121

2018-01-12

$0.121

2017-12-15

$0.121

2017-11-14

$0.121

2017-10-13

$0.121

2017-09-14

$0.121

2017-08-11

$0.121

2017-07-12

$0.121

2017-06-13

$0.121

2017-05-11

$0.121

2017-04-11

$0.121

2017-03-13

$0.121

2017-02-13

$0.121

2017-01-11

$0.121

2016-12-15

$0.121

2016-11-10

$0.121

2016-10-12

$0.121

2016-09-13

$0.121

2016-08-11

$0.121

2016-07-13

$0.121

2016-06-13

$0.121

2016-05-12

$0.121

2016-04-13

$0.121

2016-03-11

$0.121

2016-02-11

$0.121

2016-01-13

$0.121

2015-12-16

$0.121

2015-11-12

$0.121

2015-10-13

$0.121

2015-09-11

$0.121

2015-08-12

$0.121

2015-07-13

$0.121

2015-06-11

$0.121

2015-05-13

$0.121

2015-04-13

$0.121

2015-03-11

$0.121

2015-02-11

$0.121

2015-01-13

$0.121

2014-12-18

$0.121

2014-11-12

$0.121

2014-10-10

$0.121

2014-09-11

$0.121

2014-08-13

$0.121

2014-05-13

$0.3625

2014-02-12

$0.3625

2013-11-13

$0.3625

2013-08-13

$0.3625

2013-05-13

$0.3625

2013-02-13

$0.3625

2012-11-13

$0.3625

2012-08-13

$0.3625

2012-05-11

$0.3625

2012-02-13

$0.3625

BUI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BUI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BUI

Stock not rated.

BUI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

BUI

News
BUI

Research
BUI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BUI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BUI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1210

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2018-12-07

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2018-01-02

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2017-12-08

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-12-07

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-12-07

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2014-12-08

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3625

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2012-01-04

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

BUI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

