British Land Co plc - ADR

Stock

BTLCY

Price as of:

$8.12 +0.1 +1.25%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

British Land Co plc - ADR (BTLCY)

BTLCY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.59%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.29

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

67.91%

EPS $0.42

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BTLCY DARS™ Rating

BTLCY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.12

Quote Time

Today's Volume

36,600

Open Price

$8.17

Day's Range

$8.02 - $8.17

Previous Close

$8.02

52 week low / high

$5.68 - $8.72

Percent off 52 week high

-6.88%

BTLCY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BTLCY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BTLCY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BTLCY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BTLCY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-04

$0.071932

2019-07-03

$0.037506

2019-07-03

$0.046884

2019-03-29

$0.071408

2019-01-03

$0.070547

2018-10-04

$0.070808

2018-06-28

$0.068749

2018-04-02

$0.071729

2018-01-04

$0.073111

2017-10-13

$0.069718

2017-06-28

$0.067196

2017-03-29

$0.066429

2017-01-04

$0.064004

2016-10-05

$0.064688

2016-06-29

$0.03712

2016-06-29

$0.046401

2016-03-30

$0.072101

2016-01-06

$0.07235

2015-09-30

$0.075798

2015-06-30

$0.075512

2015-03-25

$0.074094

2015-01-07

$0.074892

2014-10-01

$0.077012

2014-07-01

$0.079746

2014-03-19

$0.080189

2014-01-08

$0.07891

2013-10-02

$0.076886

2013-07-02

$0.072051

2013-03-28

$0.071417

2013-01-10

$0.071723

2012-10-03

$0.074348

2012-07-03

$0.051681

2012-07-03

$0.0413448

2012-03-28

$0.073725

2012-01-11

$0.072222

2011-10-06

$0.072732

2011-07-06

$0.074245

2011-03-30

$0.074536

2011-01-12

$0.074084

2010-10-06

$0.092058

2010-07-07

$0.089107

2010-04-07

$0.08351

2010-01-13

$0.089517

2009-10-14

$0.094932

2009-07-08

$0.076112

2009-02-25

$0.099737

2009-01-14

$0.023104

2009-01-14

$0.106495

2008-10-15

$0.078816

2008-10-15

$0.03933

2008-07-16

$0.11478

2008-04-16

$0.08802

2008-04-16

$0.066504

2008-01-16

$0.08824

2008-01-16

$0.0650052

2007-10-17

$0.067548

2007-10-17

$0.0917

2007-07-18

$0.14331

2007-04-18

$0.11314

2007-01-17

$0.09636

2006-07-19

$0.20272

2006-01-18

$0.07958

2005-07-20

$0.17511

2005-01-19

$0.081

2004-07-21

$0.1609

2004-01-21

$0.0735

BTLCY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BTLCY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BTLCY

Stock not rated.

BTLCY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.56%

1.17%

1years

BTLCY

News
BTLCY

Research
BTLCY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BTLCY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

BTLCY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0719

Unknown

2019-10-04

2019-10-07

2019-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

Unknown

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

Unknown

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0714

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0705

Unknown

2019-01-03

2019-01-04

2019-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0708

Unknown

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0687

Unknown

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0717

Unknown

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0731

Unknown

2018-01-04

2018-01-05

2018-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0697

Unknown

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0672

Unknown

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0664

Unknown

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

Unknown

2017-01-04

2017-01-06

2017-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0647

Unknown

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0464

Unknown

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0371

Unknown

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0721

Unknown

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0724

Unknown

2016-01-06

2016-01-08

2016-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0758

Unknown

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0755

Unknown

2015-06-30

2015-07-03

2015-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0741

Unknown

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0749

Unknown

2015-01-07

2015-01-09

2015-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0770

Unknown

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0797

Unknown

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0802

Unknown

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0789

Unknown

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0769

Unknown

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0721

Unknown

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0714

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0717

Unknown

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0743

Unknown

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

Unknown

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0517

Unknown

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0737

Unknown

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0722

Unknown

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0727

Unknown

2011-10-06

2011-10-11

2011-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0742

Unknown

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

2011-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0745

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0741

Unknown

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0921

Unknown

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

2010-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0891

Unknown

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0835

Unknown

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0895

Unknown

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0949

Unknown

2009-10-14

2009-10-16

2009-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0761

Unknown

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0997

Unknown

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1065

Unknown

2009-01-14

2009-01-16

2009-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0231

Unknown

2009-01-14

2009-01-16

2009-02-23

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0393

Unknown

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0788

Unknown

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-11-24

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1148

Unknown

2008-07-16

2008-07-18

2008-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0665

Unknown

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-05-29

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0880

Unknown

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

Unknown

2008-01-16

2008-01-18

2008-02-25

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0882

Unknown

2008-01-16

2008-01-18

2008-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

Unknown

2007-10-17

2007-10-19

2007-11-26

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0675

Unknown

2007-10-17

2007-10-19

2007-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

Unknown

2007-07-18

2007-07-20

2007-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1131

Unknown

2007-04-18

2007-04-20

2007-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0964

Unknown

2007-01-17

2007-01-19

2007-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2027

Unknown

2006-07-19

2006-07-21

2006-08-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0796

Unknown

2006-01-18

2006-01-20

2006-02-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1751

Unknown

2005-07-20

2005-07-22

2005-08-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0810

Unknown

2005-01-19

2005-01-21

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1609

Unknown

2004-07-21

2004-07-23

2004-08-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0735

Unknown

2004-01-21

2004-01-23

2004-03-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

BTLCY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

X