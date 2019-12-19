Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

BSJP

Price as of:

$24.87 +0.02 +0.08%

Industry

Other

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP)

BSJP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.45%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.35

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BSJP DARS™ Rating

BSJP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.87

Quote Time

Today's Volume

26,370

Open Price

$24.86

Day's Range

$24.85 - $24.89

Previous Close

$24.85

52 week low / high

$21.9 - $24.89

Percent off 52 week high

-0.08%

BSJP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BSJP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BSJP's Upcoming Dividend

BSJP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BSJP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.11291

2019-10-21

$0.11983

2019-09-23

$0.11504

2019-08-19

$0.11645

2019-07-22

$0.1176

2019-06-24

$0.11575

2019-05-20

$0.11406

2019-04-22

$0.10464

2019-03-18

$0.121952

2019-02-19

$0.1043

2019-01-22

$0.09859

2018-12-24

$0.17386

2018-11-19

$0.12157

2018-10-22

$0.09399

2018-09-24

$0.14383

2018-08-20

$0.06046

2018-08-02

$0.12305

2018-07-03

$0.08827

2018-06-04

$0.10587

2018-05-02

$0.1036

2018-04-03

$0.0968

2018-03-02

$0.086

2018-02-02

$0.1132

2017-12-28

$0.1119

2017-12-04

$0.1014

2017-11-02

$0.1145

BSJP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BSJP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BSJP

Stock not rated.

BSJP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

3.39%

1years

BSJP

BSJP

BSJP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BSJP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

BSJP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1129

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1198

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1165

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1176

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1158

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1141

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1046

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1043

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0986

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1739

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1216

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0940

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1231

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1059

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.1036

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0968

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1132

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1119

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1014

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1145

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BSJP

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X