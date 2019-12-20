Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

BSJO

Price as of:

$25.43 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO)

BSJO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.91%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.25

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BSJO DARS™ Rating

BSJO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.43

Quote Time

Today's Volume

381,200

Open Price

$25.45

Day's Range

$25.41 - $25.5

Previous Close

$25.43

52 week low / high

$22.97 - $25.65

Percent off 52 week high

-0.86%

BSJO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BSJO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

BSJO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BSJO's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.10405

2019-10-21

$0.11398

2019-09-23

$0.10889

2019-08-19

$0.11348

2019-07-22

$0.11323

2019-06-24

$0.10742

2019-05-20

$0.11168

2019-04-22

$0.10212

2019-03-18

$0.114274

2019-02-19

$0.09483

2019-01-22

$0.11426

2018-12-26

$0.02687

2018-12-26

$0.02323

2018-12-24

$0.1866

2018-11-19

$0.10849

2018-10-22

$0.09344

2018-09-24

$0.10649

2018-08-20

$0.05103

2018-08-02

$0.10416

2018-07-03

$0.09387

2018-06-04

$0.11359

2018-05-02

$0.10129

2018-04-03

$0.1064

2018-03-02

$0.097

2018-02-02

$0.1185

2017-12-28

$0.0962

2017-12-28

$0.0451

2017-12-04

$0.1062

2017-11-02

$0.1059

2017-10-03

$0.1077

2017-09-01

$0.1103

2017-08-01

$0.1079

2017-07-03

$0.1039

2017-06-01

$0.1105

2017-05-01

$0.0997

2017-04-03

$0.086

2017-03-01

$0.0796

2017-02-01

$0.088

2016-12-28

$0.0917

2016-12-28

$0.0246

2016-12-01

$0.1091

2016-11-01

$0.1234

BSJO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BSJO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BSJO

Stock not rated.

BSJO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

52.97%

-6.19%

2years

BSJO

BSJO

BSJO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BSJO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

BSJO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1041

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1140

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1089

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1132

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1074

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1117

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1021

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1143

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0948

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1143

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0232

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0269

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1866

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0934

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1065

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1042

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1136

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1013

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.1064

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1185

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0451

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0962

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1062

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1059

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1077

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1103

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1079

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1039

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1105

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0997

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0796

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0246

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0917

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1091

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1234

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BSJO

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

