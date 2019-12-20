Best Dividend Stocks
Guggenheim BulletShrs 2023 HY CorpBd ETF

Stock

BSJN

Price as of:

$26.19 +0.03 +0.11%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Guggenheim BulletShrs 2023 HY CorpBd ETF (BSJN)

BSJN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.33%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.39

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BSJN DARS™ Rating

BSJN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.19

Quote Time

Today's Volume

385,300

Open Price

$26.2

Day's Range

$26.15 - $26.21

Previous Close

$26.16

52 week low / high

$24.15 - $26.39

Percent off 52 week high

-0.76%

BSJN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BSJN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BSJN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BSJN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BSJN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.1161

2019-10-21

$0.12318

2019-09-23

$0.11739

2019-08-19

$0.12177

2019-07-22

$0.12147

2019-06-24

$0.12074

2019-05-20

$0.11876

2019-04-22

$0.11219

2019-03-18

$0.119964

2019-02-19

$0.1065

2019-01-22

$0.1188

2018-12-26

$0.00688

2018-12-26

$0.00823

2018-12-24

$0.18937

2018-11-19

$0.1163

2018-10-22

$0.10011

2018-09-24

$0.12197

2018-08-20

$0.05159

2018-08-02

$0.1113

2018-07-03

$0.10646

2018-06-04

$0.12101

2018-05-02

$0.11179

2018-04-03

$0.1178

2018-03-02

$0.1038

2018-02-02

$0.1168

2017-12-28

$0.0372

2017-12-28

$0.1521

2017-12-04

$0.1098

2017-11-02

$0.1153

2017-10-03

$0.1148

2017-09-01

$0.1225

2017-08-01

$0.1221

2017-07-03

$0.1125

2017-06-01

$0.132

2017-05-01

$0.1117

2017-04-03

$0.1037

2017-03-01

$0.1016

2017-02-01

$0.1286

2016-12-28

$0.0923

2016-12-28

$0.0317

2016-12-01

$0.1194

2016-11-01

$0.1126

2016-10-03

$0.0817

2016-09-01

$0.1325

2016-08-01

$0.1029

2016-07-01

$0.0912

2016-06-01

$0.1198

2016-05-02

$0.1094

2016-04-01

$0.0975

2016-03-01

$0.08

2016-02-01

$0.1063

2015-12-29

$0.1191

2015-12-01

$0.1115

2015-11-02

$0.038

BSJN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BSJN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BSJN

Stock not rated.

BSJN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.94%

0.71%

0years

BSJN

News
BSJN

Research
BSJN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BSJN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BSJN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1161

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1232

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1174

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1218

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1215

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1207

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1065

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0082

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0069

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1894

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1163

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1001

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1113

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1065

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1118

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.1178

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1038

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1168

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1521

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0372

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1098

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1153

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1148

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1225

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1221

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1117

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1037

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1016

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1286

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0317

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0923

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1194

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1126

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0817

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1325

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1029

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0912

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1198

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1191

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1115

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BSJN

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

