CLAYMORE EXCHANGE-TRADED FD TRUST GUGGENHEIM BULLETSHR 2020 H

Stock

BSJK

Price as of:

$23.96 +0.01 +0.04%

Industry

Other

BSJK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.52%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.84

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

BSJK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.96

Quote Time

Today's Volume

118,124

Open Price

$23.94

Day's Range

$23.94 - $23.97

Previous Close

$23.95

52 week low / high

$23.16 - $24.23

Percent off 52 week high

-1.11%

BSJK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BSJK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

BSJK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BSJK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.07024

2019-10-21

$0.07528

2019-09-23

$0.07312

2019-08-19

$0.07511

2019-07-22

$0.0831

2019-06-24

$0.08327

2019-05-20

$0.08642

2019-04-22

$0.0809

2019-03-18

$0.094552

2019-02-19

$0.08867

2019-01-22

$0.10049

2018-12-26

$0.01521

2018-12-24

$0.15639

2018-11-19

$0.09355

2018-10-22

$0.08797

2018-09-24

$0.11264

2018-08-20

$0.04448

2018-08-02

$0.09523

2018-07-03

$0.08814

2018-06-04

$0.09732

2018-05-02

$0.08899

2018-04-03

$0.0999

2018-03-02

$0.0839

2018-02-02

$0.1015

2017-12-28

$0.1185

2017-12-04

$0.0917

2017-11-02

$0.0909

2017-10-03

$0.0972

2017-09-01

$0.0953

2017-08-01

$0.0963

2017-07-03

$0.0961

2017-06-01

$0.1063

2017-05-01

$0.0847

2017-04-03

$0.0949

2017-03-01

$0.0842

2017-02-01

$0.1015

2016-12-28

$0.089

2016-12-28

$0.0217

2016-12-01

$0.1077

2016-11-01

$0.0973

2016-10-03

$0.0999

2016-09-01

$0.1117

2016-08-01

$0.0968

2016-07-01

$0.1052

2016-06-01

$0.1141

2016-05-02

$0.0883

2016-04-01

$0.0954

2016-03-01

$0.1065

2016-02-01

$0.0936

2015-12-29

$0.1122

2015-12-01

$0.1146

2015-11-02

$0.1038

2015-10-01

$0.0997

2015-09-01

$0.1026

2015-08-03

$0.1026

2015-07-01

$0.1076

2015-06-01

$0.1034

2015-05-01

$0.1

2015-04-01

$0.1133

2015-03-02

$0.0992

2015-02-02

$0.0989

2014-12-29

$0.1214

2014-12-29

$0.0247

2014-12-01

$0.095

2014-11-03

$0.0849

2014-10-01

$0.1047

2014-09-02

$0.0945

2014-08-01

$0.0943

2014-07-01

$0.0961

2014-06-02

$0.0912

2014-05-01

$0.1006

2014-04-01

$0.0927

2014-03-03

$0.0865

2014-02-03

$0.0941

2013-12-27

$0.0798

2013-12-02

$0.098

2013-11-01

$0.056

BSJK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BSJK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BSJK

Stock not rated.

BSJK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-11.77%

-27.66%

1years

BSJK

BSJK

BSJK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BSJK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

BSJK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0702

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0731

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0831

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0946

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0887

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0152

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1564

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0936

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1126

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0952

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0881

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0973

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0999

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0839

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1185

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0917

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0909

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0972

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0953

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0961

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0847

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0949

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0842

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0217

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0890

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1077

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0973

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0999

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1117

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0968

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1052

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1141

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0954

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1065

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0936

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1146

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1038

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0997

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1026

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1026

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1076

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1034

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1133

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0989

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0247

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1214

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0849

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1047

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0945

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0943

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0961

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0912

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1006

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0927

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0865

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0941

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0798

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BSJK

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X