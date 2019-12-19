Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

BSCS

Price as of:

$22.04 +0.05 +0.23%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS)

BSCS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.23%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.71

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BSCS DARS™ Rating

BSCS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.04

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,006

Open Price

$22.01

Day's Range

$21.95 - $22.04

Previous Close

$21.99

52 week low / high

$19.5 - $22.27

Percent off 52 week high

-1.03%

BSCS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BSCS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BSCS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BSCS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.05921

2019-10-21

$0.06225

2019-09-23

$0.06134

2019-08-19

$0.06094

2019-07-22

$0.0635

2019-06-24

$0.06531

2019-05-20

$0.05858

2019-04-22

$0.05578

2019-03-18

$0.069988

2019-02-19

$0.06216

2019-01-22

$0.04097

2018-12-24

$0.07785

2018-11-19

$0.06613

2018-10-22

$0.04506

2018-09-24

$0.09062

BSCS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BSCS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BSCS

Stock not rated.

BSCS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

154.07%

0years

BSCS

News
BSCS

Research
BSCS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BSCS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

BSCS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0592

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0623

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0609

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0586

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0622

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0779

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0661

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0451

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0906

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BSCS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

