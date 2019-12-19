Best Dividend Stocks
Guggenheim BulletShrs 2025 Corp Bd ETF

Stock

BSCP

Price as of:

$21.43 +0.01 +0.05%

Industry

Other

BSCP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.01%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.65

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BSCP DARS™ Rating

BSCP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.43

Quote Time

Today's Volume

33,715

Open Price

$21.43

Day's Range

$21.39 - $21.45

Previous Close

$21.42

52 week low / high

$19.44 - $21.56

Percent off 52 week high

-0.60%

BSCP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BSCP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BSCP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BSCP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.05379

2019-10-21

$0.05843

2019-09-23

$0.05715

2019-08-19

$0.05796

2019-07-22

$0.05932

2019-06-24

$0.05749

2019-05-20

$0.05807

2019-04-22

$0.05275

2019-03-18

$0.054666

2019-02-19

$0.05179

2019-01-22

$0.05253

2018-12-24

$0.08377

2018-11-19

$0.05333

2018-10-22

$0.04883

2018-09-24

$0.06116

2018-08-20

$0.02443

2018-08-02

$0.05236

2018-07-03

$0.05149

2018-06-04

$0.05684

2018-05-02

$0.05213

2018-04-03

$0.0545

2018-03-02

$0.047

2018-02-02

$0.0557

2017-12-28

$0.0584

2017-12-04

$0.0503

2017-11-02

$0.0486

2017-10-03

$0.0536

2017-09-01

$0.0459

2017-08-01

$0.0514

2017-07-03

$0.0506

2017-06-01

$0.0561

2017-05-01

$0.0441

2017-04-03

$0.0508

2017-03-01

$0.0393

2017-02-01

$0.0577

2016-12-28

$0.0144

2016-12-28

$0.0377

2016-12-28

$0.0628

2016-12-01

$0.0518

2016-11-01

$0.0436

2016-10-03

$0.05

2016-09-01

$0.0452

2016-08-01

$0.0501

2016-07-01

$0.0519

2016-06-01

$0.0484

2016-05-02

$0.0361

2016-04-01

$0.0585

2016-03-01

$0.0438

2016-02-01

$0.0354

2015-12-29

$0.0617

2015-12-01

$0.0585

2015-11-02

$0.0275

BSCP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BSCP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BSCP

Stock not rated.

BSCP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.83%

0.61%

1years

BSCP

BSCP

BSCP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BSCP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

BSCP

BSCP

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X