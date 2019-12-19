Best Dividend Stocks
CLAYMORE EXCHANGE-TRADED FD TR

Stock

BSCM

Price as of:

$21.5 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

CLAYMORE EXCHANGE-TRADED FD TR (BSCM)

BSCM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.73%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.59

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BSCM DARS™ Rating

BSCM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.5

Quote Time

Today's Volume

176,441

Open Price

$21.5

Day's Range

$21.48 - $21.5

Previous Close

$21.49

52 week low / high

$20.46 - $22.82

Percent off 52 week high

-5.83%

BSCM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BSCM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BSCM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BSCM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BSCM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.04891

2019-10-21

$0.05068

2019-09-23

$0.04983

2019-08-19

$0.05096

2019-07-22

$0.05194

2019-06-24

$0.05063

2019-05-20

$0.05167

2019-04-22

$0.04827

2019-03-18

$0.050254

2019-02-19

$0.04362

2019-01-22

$0.04954

2018-12-24

$0.07857

2018-11-19

$0.04842

2018-10-22

$0.04228

2018-09-24

$0.05316

2018-08-20

$0.02231

2018-08-02

$0.04536

2018-07-03

$0.04444

2018-06-04

$0.04707

2018-05-02

$0.04473

2018-04-03

$0.0456

2018-03-02

$0.0398

2018-02-02

$0.049

2017-12-28

$0.0049

2017-12-28

$0.0507

2017-12-28

$0.0014

2017-12-04

$0.0415

2017-11-02

$0.0419

2017-10-03

$0.0442

2017-09-01

$0.0422

2017-08-01

$0.0429

2017-07-03

$0.0418

2017-06-01

$0.0471

2017-05-01

$0.0402

2017-04-03

$0.0418

2017-03-01

$0.0387

2017-02-01

$0.049

2016-12-28

$0.0376

2016-12-28

$0.0121

2016-12-28

$0.0057

2016-12-01

$0.0458

2016-11-01

$0.0417

2016-10-03

$0.0459

2016-09-01

$0.0484

2016-08-01

$0.0446

2016-07-01

$0.0468

2016-06-01

$0.0485

2016-05-02

$0.0439

2016-04-01

$0.0474

2016-03-01

$0.0524

2016-02-01

$0.0431

2015-12-29

$0.0515

2015-12-29

$0.0012

2015-12-01

$0.05

2015-11-02

$0.0465

2015-10-01

$0.0476

2015-09-01

$0.0481

2015-08-03

$0.0488

2015-07-01

$0.0619

2015-06-01

$0.0473

2015-05-01

$0.043

2015-04-01

$0.0341

2015-03-02

$0.037

2015-02-02

$0.0482

2014-12-29

$0.0036

2014-12-29

$0.0594

2014-12-01

$0.0504

2014-11-03

$0.0533

2014-10-01

$0.0558

2014-09-02

$0.05

2014-08-01

$0.0494

2014-07-01

$0.0554

2014-06-02

$0.0568

2014-05-01

$0.0526

2014-04-01

$0.0478

2014-03-03

$0.0556

2014-02-03

$0.051

2013-12-27

$0.0427

2013-12-02

$0.055

2013-11-01

$0.059

2013-10-01

$0.059

2013-09-03

$0.076

BSCM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BSCM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BSCM

Stock not rated.

BSCM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.34%

4.67%

1years

BSCM

News
BSCM

Research
BSCM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BSCM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BSCM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0489

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0507

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0498

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0519

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0506

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0517

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0483

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0436

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0495

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0786

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0484

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0423

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0532

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0223

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0454

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0444

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0471

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0447

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0456

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0398

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0014

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0507

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0049

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0419

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0442

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0422

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0429

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0418

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0471

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0402

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0418

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0387

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0057

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0121

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0376

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0458

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0417

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0484

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0446

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0468

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0485

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0524

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0431

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0012

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0476

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0481

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0619

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0341

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0482

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0036

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0504

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0533

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0494

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0568

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0526

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0478

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0427

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BSCM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

